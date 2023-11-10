Celebrate Diwali with Eco-Friendly Green Crackers

What are Green Crackers? How are Green crackers different from other crackers?

In the wake of growing concerns about pollution and the adverse effects of conventional crackers, it becomes paramount to consider the environmental impact of lighting crackers. While the experience is enjoyable, many regions are now championing eco-friendly and noiseless Diwali celebrations to mitigate air and noise pollution. For those who still desire the thrill of igniting crackers, the adoption of green and eco-friendly alternatives emerges as a responsible solution.

Green crackers, as defined by the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR NEERI), are characterized by a smaller shell and the absence of ash or additives like dust suppressants.

These modifications aim at curbing emissions, particularly particulate matter. Unlike their traditional counterparts, green crackers eschew barium compounds, the culprits behind the distinctive green hue. Barium, a metal oxide, contributes to air pollution and noise. When green crackers ignite, they produce water vapor, a marvel that helps minimize dust emissions.

In terms of noise levels, green firecrackers produce sounds ranging from 110 to 125 decibels, in stark contrast to conventional firecrackers, which emit sounds around 160 decibels. This renders green crackers approximately 30 percent less noisy than their conventional counterparts.

Recognizing green crackers is made easy with the CSIR-NEERI and PESO logos in a distinct shade of green, accompanied by a Quick Response (QR) code. There are three noteworthy classifications of green crackers: