Celebrate Diwali with Eco-Friendly Green Crackers: People are busy making bright preparations for Diwali, the festival that is widely celebrated as the embodiment of light and joy, which includes everything from cleaning their homes to buying new clothes. This year, the Festival of Lights will unfold with immense fervor and devotion on Sunday, November 12, symbolizing the triumph of illumination over darkness, optimism over despair, and virtue over malevolence. Beyond the traditional adornment of homes with radiant lights, the creation of intricate rangoli patterns, the donning of fresh attire, and the immersion in religious rituals, the spirit of Diwali extends to the use of fireworks and firecrackers.
In the wake of growing concerns about pollution and the adverse effects of conventional crackers, it becomes paramount to consider the environmental impact of lighting crackers. While the experience is enjoyable, many regions are now championing eco-friendly and noiseless Diwali celebrations to mitigate air and noise pollution. For those who still desire the thrill of igniting crackers, the adoption of green and eco-friendly alternatives emerges as a responsible solution.
Green crackers, as defined by the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR NEERI), are characterized by a smaller shell and the absence of ash or additives like dust suppressants.
These modifications aim at curbing emissions, particularly particulate matter. Unlike their traditional counterparts, green crackers eschew barium compounds, the culprits behind the distinctive green hue. Barium, a metal oxide, contributes to air pollution and noise. When green crackers ignite, they produce water vapor, a marvel that helps minimize dust emissions.
In terms of noise levels, green firecrackers produce sounds ranging from 110 to 125 decibels, in stark contrast to conventional firecrackers, which emit sounds around 160 decibels. This renders green crackers approximately 30 percent less noisy than their conventional counterparts.
Recognizing green crackers is made easy with the CSIR-NEERI and PESO logos in a distinct shade of green, accompanied by a Quick Response (QR) code. There are three noteworthy classifications of green crackers:
SWAS (Safe Water Releaser): These crackers release water vapor into the atmosphere, effectively minimizing dust. They emit 30% less particulate matter and are free from sulfur and potassium nitrate.
STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): These crackers exclude potassium nitrate and sulfur, resulting in reduced emission of particulate matter and lower sound intensity.
SAFAL: These crackers use minimal amounts of aluminum and incorporate more magnesium, generating less noise compared to traditional firecrackers.