Central Reserve Police Force | History, Roles

The CRPF was originally constituted as Crown Representative Police in 1939, however, it later became Central Reserve Police Force on enactment of the CRPF Act on 28 December 1949 following independence. The Act constituted CRPF as an armed force of the Union. Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel, the then Home Minister, visualized a multi-dimensional role for it in tune with the changing needs of a newly independent nation.

It was raised as a sequel to the political unrest and the agitations in the then princely Indian states following the Madras Resolution of the All-India Congress Committee in 1936 and the ever-growing desire of the Crown Representative to help the vast majority of the native States to preserve law and order as a part of the imperial policy.