Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 1: Mata Shailputri Puja Rituals, Navaratri Kalash Establishment, Auspicious Timings, Color, Offerings, Aarti, and Mantra

Navratri, translating to "nine nights," honors a different manifestation of Goddess Durga each day. The nine revered forms are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. This year, Chaitra Navratri spans from April 9th to April 17th.

First Day of Chaitra Navratri: Worship of Maa Shailputri

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. She is revered as one of the most divine forms of Goddess Durga, with "Shail" meaning mountains and "putri" meaning daughter. Devotees prepare offerings, or bhog, with deep devotion for Maa Shailputri, commonly presenting Sabudana Khichdi as part of the offering.

About Mata Shailputri

Worshiped on the first day of Navratri following Kalash Sthapna.

"Shailputri" derives from Sanskrit: 'Shail' means mountains and 'Putri' means daughter.

She is revered as the daughter of the Himalayas.

Depicted holding a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left, with a crescent adorning her forehead.

She is typically portrayed seated on the bull Nandi.

Chaitra Navratri Day 1: Mata Shailputri Puja Vidhi

On the first day of Navratri 2024 (Prathama), devotees honor Maa Shailputri, the initial form of the Hindu goddess Durga.

Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana is performed on the first day to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. Homes are adorned, and pooja rituals are followed to worship Goddess Shailputri.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana Subh Muhurat

The Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Shukla begins at 11:50 PM on April 8th and concludes on April 9th at 08:30 PM.

Ghatasthapana is scheduled for April 9, 2024.

First Muhurta: 06:02 AM to 10:16 AM.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:57 AM to 12:48 PM.

How to Establish Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana at Home (Navratri 1st Day Puja Method)

1. Clean the designated area and sprinkle Ganga water.

2. Place the Kalash in the northeast direction, within an intact octagon drawn on a red cloth.

3. Install a picture of Maa Durga on the puja platform.

4. Fill the Kalash with water, Ganga water, a coin, roli, turmeric lump, durva, and betel nut. Add five mango leaves and cover the Kalash with a coconut on top.

5. Fill an earthen pot with clean soil, sow barley grains, and water them. Install the pot on a post.

6. Light a lamp and invoke Ganpati, Mata Ji, and the Navagrahas. Worship the goddess with reverence.

7. Recite the mantra "Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Shakti Rupen Sansthita, Namastesyaye Namastesye Namastesye Namo Namah" and perform Aarti of the Goddess in the morning and evening for all nine days of Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi

On the first day of Navratri, wearing orange or red attire is recommended as it symbolizes Goddess Shailputri's energy and enthusiasm.

Maa Shailputri's favorite flower is Jasmine. Worshipping her with Jasmine flowers is auspicious. Perform Shodashopachara puja, starting with Ganesh Vandana and concluding with arati.

For the Subh Bhog (auspicious offering) to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri 2024, prasad made of Desi Ghee can be offered. Begin by invoking Goddess Durga and inviting her to reside in the Kalash for the nine days of Navratri. Show Diya and Dhoop to the Kalash, offer flowers and scents, and then present fruits and sweets to conclude the initial puja steps. Recite Maa Shailputri Puja Mantras followed by Maa Shailputri Aarti.

Maa Shailputri Mantra:

"या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:"

Chaitra Navratri Day 1: Maa Shailputri Arati

Shailputri Maa rides on a bull,

All the gods hail her with praise.

Beloved of Lord Shiv Shankar,

Your glory remains unmatched.

You're called Parvati and Uma,

Those who remember you find happiness.

You bestow blessings and prosperity,

You shower mercy and wealth.

You're dear to Lord Shiva on Mondays,

Those who offer your arati are blessed.

Maa Shailputri Aarti Lyrics in English

Offer your prayers and worship fervently,

Wipe away all sorrows and troubles.

Light a beautiful ghee lamp,

Present the delicacies with devotion.

Chant the mantras with faith,

Bow down with love and reverence.

Hail the youthful mountain-dwelling Goddess,

The one with the crescent moon adorning her face.

Fulfill all desires,

Grant eternal happiness and prosperity to your devotees.

Maa Durga Mantra

O Goddess, who embodies all auspiciousness,

Who fulfills all desires and grants prosperity,

Who is the refuge of all,

Salutations to You, O Narayani.

O Goddess, who is the embodiment of all forms,

Who possesses all powers,

Protect us from all fears,

Salutations to You, O Durga.

This is your gentle face, adorned with three eyes,

Protect us from all fears, O Katyayani.

You wield a fierce and terrible form,

You slay the demon Sheshasura with your trident,

Protect us from all fears, O Bhadrakali.

O Goddess, who resides in all beings in the form of power,

Salutations to You again and again.

Maa Shailputri Kavacha

May Omkar protect my head,

May Himkar reside in my Muladhara

May Shrimkar guard my forehead,

May Humkar dwell in my heart.

May Phatkar shield my entire body,

Granting all achievements and successes.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Start And End Date of Navratri 2024

Chaitra Navratri 2024 begins on Tuesday, April 9th, and concludes on Wednesday, April 17th. This nine-day Hindu festival involves fasting and performing pujas dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.