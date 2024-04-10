Fasting During Chaitra Navratri: Do’s and don'ts, Foods to Steer Clear of During the 9-Day Celebration

Among the four Navratri festivals observed annually, Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri hold broader significance across the nation. During Chaitra Navratri, devotees honor Maa Durga and her nine divine incarnations. Concluding the festival on its ninth day, devotees also commemorate Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Rama. These nine forms of Maa Durga, collectively termed as Navdurgas, encompass Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Understanding the dates, intricacies of the nine-day fasting period, and related customs is essential for those observing this auspicious occasion.
Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9 and lasts for nine days until April 17, according to Drik Panchang.
The festival concludes with Ram Navami celebrations.
During these nine days, Hindu devotees worship nine forms of Maa Durga, including Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.
The Ghatasthapana Puja, a significant ritual during Chaitra Navratri, is observed on April 9 this year.
Ghatasthapana Puja Muhurat: From 6:02 am to 10:16 am.
Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: From 11:57 am to 12:48 pm.
Pratipada Tithi begins on April 8, 2024, at 11:50 pm.
Pratipada Tithi ends on April 9, 2024, at 8:30 pm.
Foods You Can Eat:
Fruits: Enjoy all varieties of fruits without any restrictions during Navratri fasting.
Alternative Flours: Skip rice and wheat flour; opt for buckwheat flour (Kuttu ka Atta) and water chestnut flour (Singhare ka Atta). Sama rice can also be included to prepare dishes like Khichdi and Kheer.
Dairy Products: Stay hydrated and nourished with milk, curd, buttermilk, and sweet lassi.
Foods to Avoid: Fast Foods and Packaged Items: Steer clear of fast foods, packaged foods, rice flour, cornflour, semolina, and all tamasic food items like onion, garlic, egg, and meat.
Alcohol: Refrain from consuming alcohol during the Navratri days.
Other Guidelines:
Salt Choice: Opt for rock salt or sendha namak instead of processed salt during Navratri fasting.
Hair and Nail Care: As Navratri days hold sacred significance, avoid cutting your hair and nails during this period.
Celibacy: It is advised for those observing fasts to practice celibacy during Navratri days.
Do's:
Maintain Purity: Keep yourself physically and mentally clean by taking daily baths and wearing fresh attire.
Fasting: Consider observing complete or partial fasting, consuming sattvic foods like fruits, vegetables, milk products, and sabudana (tapioca pearls).
Puja and Prayers: Dedicate time for offering prayers and performing puja rituals to honor the various forms of Goddess Durga each day.
Meditation and Mantras: Engage in meditation practices or recite mantras to enhance your spiritual focus and inner tranquility.
Acts of Kindness: Embrace acts of charity and benevolence during this sacred period.
Positive Mindset: Foster positive thoughts and intentions while steering clear of negativity.
Don'ts:
Non-vegetarian Diet: Avoid consumption of meat, fish, eggs, and any animal-derived products during the fasting period.
Alcohol and Smoking: Abstain from alcohol, smoking, and other intoxicants throughout Navratri.
Anger Management: Strive to maintain a calm and harmonious demeanor, refraining from engaging in arguments or disputes.
Haircare and Grooming: Some devotees refrain from cutting their hair, shaving, or using sharp objects during Navratri.
Leather Usage: It's considered inauspicious to utilize leather products such as belts or wallets while observing the fast.
Overindulgence: Even if not fasting, avoid excessive consumption of rich or spicy foods to maintain balance and moderation.
What should we eat in Navratri fast for 9 days?
Vrat-friendly and satvik ahaar is consumed. Kuttu, sabudana or sago, rajgira, makhana, arbi, pumpkin, aloo, singhare ka atta, samak ke chawal, nuts and dry fruits, rock salt, cumin, buckwheat, ginger, green chillies are some of the food people consume during their Navratri fast.
What to do on Chaitra Navratri?
Another common practice and rule one should follow during Chaitra Navratri is not eating non-vegetarian food. Navratri is a time for fasting and people wish to cleanse their mind, body and soul. So, during this time it is best to eat limited food and food that is Sattvik in nature.
Do you fast on Chaitra Navratri?
During Navratris, Hindu devotees keep fasting for nine days to please and seek blessings of Goddess Durga. There can be variation in the number of fasting days. While many observe the fasts for all nine days, there are some devotees who keep fast in jodas (couple) - the first two or the last two days of the Navratri.