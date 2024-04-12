Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana Puja - Essentials and Rituals Explained

Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri are two of the most widely celebrated Navratri festivals in India, out of the four observed throughout the year. During Chaitra Navratri, devotees honor Maa Durga and her nine divine forms. The festival culminates with Ram Navami, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama.
These nine forms of Maa Durga, collectively known as Navdurgas, include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. It's essential for those observing the festival to be aware of the fasting days, dates, and other pertinent details of the nine-day celebration.
During Chaitra Navratri 2024, the Ghatasthapana Puja Samagri holds significance. Throughout the nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Durga, known collectively as Navdurga. Commencing the festivities is the Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana ritual. The Kalash, embellished with mango leaves, coconut, turmeric, and vermilion, symbolizes feminine power or Shakti.
1. Kalash (made of copper, bronze, brass, or silver; avoid steel or plastic)
2. Whole brown coconut with husk
3. Mango leaves or betel leaves
4. Turmeric (Haldi)
5. Vermilion (Kumkum)
6. Sandalwood paste (Chandan)
7. Rice grains (Akshat)
8. Water
9. Currency coins
10. A piece of fresh red cloth
11. Flowers
12. Earthen tray or plate larger than the Kalash
13. Brown soil or clay
14. Nav Dhanya (seeds of nine different grains)
1. Fresh unused pieces of red cloth
2. Shringar items (sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, hairpins, etc.)
3. Sesame or mustard oil or ghee for the lamp (for Akhand Jyot)
4. Cotton wicks
5. Brass/silver lamp
6. Gangajal (for cleansing the puja area)
7. Dhoop
8. A chowki (raised wooden platform or a table for keeping the idol/photo frame of the Mother Goddess)
9. Agarbatti (incense sticks)
10. Coconut
11. Akshat
12. Paan and supari
13. Goddess Durga's photo or idol made of Pancha Dhatu (five metals)
14. Kumkum
15. Turmeric (Haldi)
16. Sandalwood paste (Chandan)
17. Camphor (Kapur)
18. Sacred thread (red and yellow)
19. Sweets
20. Flowers
21. Fruits (banana and any other fruit)
22. Clove and cardamom (Laung-elaichi)
23. Batasha
24. Naivedya or bhog
25. A few currency coins
26. Trays for arranging the offerings
1. Toran made of mango leaves for the main entrance of your home
2. Decorative lights (optional)
1. Begin the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta) and seeking his blessings for a smooth Navratri vrat.
2. Invoke Goddess Durga by chanting specific Mantras corresponding to each of the nine days. For instance, on Navratri Day 1, chant Mantras dedicated to Goddess Shailputri.
3. The puja procedure remains consistent, but the Mantras and offerings (Bhog) vary for each of the nine forms of the Mother Goddess.
4. Perform the Panchopchara puja by offering Gandham (sandalwood paste), Pushpam (flowers), Deepam (lamp), Sugandham (fragrance), and Naivedyam (food offering).
5. Offer shringar items such as sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, and hairpins.
6. Worship the Goddess and offer bhog (food offering) specific to each of the nine forms of Durga.
7. Conclude the puja by singing the Aarti and lighting camphor to offer your salutations to her.
8. After the puja, distribute prasad (sacred food offered to the deity) to family and devotees.
What are the rituals of Chaitra Navratri?
According to Drik Panchang, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini and Lord Shiva on the second of Chaitra Navratri. They also observe a fast to seek blessings. Devotees offer jasmine flowers, rice, and sandalwood to Maa Brahmacharini in a Kalash. The deity is also given abhishek with milk, curd, and honey.
What to do in Chaitra Navratri 2024?
Chaitra Navratri fasting period is the time to detox, worship Maa Durga, spend some time in spiritual reflection, and rejuvenate the body and the mind. From hydrating fruits and veggies to probiotics like buttermilk and curd, here is a list of foods that must be consumed and those that should be avoided.
What is the ritual of Ghatasthapana?
The ritual begins by installing a pot at a sanctified place at home, with a lamp lit inside for nine days. Devotees should then take a pan with mud and navadhanya seeds and add water. Place a Kalasha filled with Gangajal inside the plate and fill it with coins, supari, and akshat (raw rice and turmeric powder).