Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana Puja - Essentials and Rituals Explained

Here's the Puja Samagri needed for the Nav Durga Puja:

1. Fresh unused pieces of red cloth

2. Shringar items (sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, hairpins, etc.)

3. Sesame or mustard oil or ghee for the lamp (for Akhand Jyot)

4. Cotton wicks

5. Brass/silver lamp

6. Gangajal (for cleansing the puja area)

7. Dhoop

8. A chowki (raised wooden platform or a table for keeping the idol/photo frame of the Mother Goddess)

9. Agarbatti (incense sticks)

10. Coconut

11. Akshat

12. Paan and supari

13. Goddess Durga's photo or idol made of Pancha Dhatu (five metals)

14. Kumkum

15. Turmeric (Haldi)

16. Sandalwood paste (Chandan)

17. Camphor (Kapur)

18. Sacred thread (red and yellow)

19. Sweets

20. Flowers

21. Fruits (banana and any other fruit)

22. Clove and cardamom (Laung-elaichi)

23. Batasha

24. Naivedya or bhog

25. A few currency coins

26. Trays for arranging the offerings

Additional items for Chaitra Navratri:

1. Toran made of mango leaves for the main entrance of your home

2. Decorative lights (optional)

Here's the Special Puja Vidhi for Chaitra Navratri 2024:

1. Begin the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta) and seeking his blessings for a smooth Navratri vrat.

2. Invoke Goddess Durga by chanting specific Mantras corresponding to each of the nine days. For instance, on Navratri Day 1, chant Mantras dedicated to Goddess Shailputri.

3. The puja procedure remains consistent, but the Mantras and offerings (Bhog) vary for each of the nine forms of the Mother Goddess.

4. Perform the Panchopchara puja by offering Gandham (sandalwood paste), Pushpam (flowers), Deepam (lamp), Sugandham (fragrance), and Naivedyam (food offering).

5. Offer shringar items such as sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, and hairpins.

6. Worship the Goddess and offer bhog (food offering) specific to each of the nine forms of Durga.

7. Conclude the puja by singing the Aarti and lighting camphor to offer your salutations to her.

8. After the puja, distribute prasad (sacred food offered to the deity) to family and devotees.