Chand Raat 2024: The Eid-al-Fitr Moon Sighting Dates in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Beyond

In 2024, the sighting of the Eid-al-Fitr moon, celebrated as Chand Raat, heralds the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting in Islam. Across South Asia, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Chand Raat is eagerly awaited, symbolizing the eve before Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha. This festive night, coined from Urdu, merges "chand" (moon) with "raat" (night), marking the official end of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal.

Celebrated joyously worldwide, Eid-al-Fitr varies in date across countries due to the sighting of the Shawwal moon. This occasion unites Muslims globally, emphasizing peace, introspection, and communal celebration. From special prayers to feasts and charity, the festivities resonate with diverse traditions. Here are the anticipated dates for Chand Raat and Eid-al-Fitr celebrations in India and beyond.

Chand Raat 2024: Date of Eid-al-Fitr Moon Sighting in India

In India, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 depends on the sighting of the Shawwal moon, a significant event known as Chand Raat.

This year, the anticipated visibility of the crescent moon is set for the evening of April 9, 2024.

Should the moon be sighted on this day, Eid-ul-Fitr will be joyously celebrated on April 10, 2024. However, if the moon remains unseen, the festival will be observed on April 11, 2024.

The sighting of the crescent moon holds profound religious significance in Islam, serving as a means to establish the date of Eid-al-Fitr.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, causing Eid-ul-Fitr's date to shift approximately 10 to 11 days earlier each year relative to the solar-based Gregorian calendar widely used in India and other parts of the world.

Therefore, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India is determined by the sighting of the Shawwal moon, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan and the commencement of the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.



Chand Raat 2024: Eid-al-Fitr Moon Sighting in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Other Nations