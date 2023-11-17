Lifestyle

Chhath Puja 2023: 5 Delicious and Easy Chhath Puja recipes to try making at home

Chhath Puja 2023: Imagine a time when the sun's rays paint the sky in hues of gold, and a sense of excitement fills the air. That's Chhath Puja, a special celebration in India that goes beyond just rituals. It's a blend of spirituality, love, and the delightful aroma of mouthwatering dishes.

Chhath Puja is all about honoring the Sun God, a way for people to connect the earthly and divine. Families and friends gather, creating a joyful atmosphere that resonates with the spirit of life. Amid the age-old practices of prayers and offerings, there's something uniquely heartwarming about the way this festival brings people together.

It's not just about rituals; it's a celebration of unwavering belief and, of course, incredible food! Picture each dish as a chapter in a story of devotion and tradition, adding flavor to an already special occasion. Join us as we unravel the significance of Chhath Puja, exploring why it's more than just a festival – it's a feast for the senses and the soul.

We offer you a gastronomic adventure through the original recipes of Bihar to enhance your Chhath Puja experience. These time-honored dishes, including the ever-popular laddu, thekua, and kheer, are more than just food – they are offerings made with love and devotion.

1. Thekua – A Sweet Delight

  • Ingredients: Whole wheat flour, semolina, desiccated coconut, ghee, fennel seeds, cardamom powder, cashew nuts, grated jaggery, water, oil.

Begin by crafting a delightful jaggery syrup. Combine the dry ingredients, infuse with ghee, and knead into a dough. Shape these delectable thekuas and watch them transform into golden wonders as you deep fry them to perfection.

2. Kaddu Bhaat – A Savory Symphony

  • Ingredients: Pumpkin, red chilly powder, oil, salt, coriander powder, turmeric powder, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, dry mango powder, sugar, fresh coriander.

Embark on a culinary adventure by crafting a flavorsome pumpkin sabzi. Paired ideally with fried pooris or rice, Kaddu Bhaat is the savory symphony your Chhath Puja feast deserves.

3. Hara Chana – The Green Chickpea Extravaganza

  • Ingredients: Green chickpeas, tomato, green chillies, coriander powder, cumin seeds, ginger, sendha namak, turmeric, ghee, chopped coriander leaves.

Soak green chana overnight and let them dance in a pan the next day with an ensemble of spices. The result? A dish that's not just delicious but a must-have on your Chhath-special thali.

4. Rasiyaw (Rice Kheer) – A Sweet Symphony of Surya Devta

  • Ingredients: Rice, ghee, cardamom, milk, sugar, chopped nuts, rose water, kesar (optional).

Indulge in the richness of Rasiyaw, a rice kheer that swaps sugar for jaggery. Slow-cooked to perfection, this sweet symphony is an ideal companion to Dal Puri/Puri/Roti, offered exclusively to Surya Devta.

5. Kasar Ke Laddu – Bite-sized Bliss

  • Ingredients: Powdered rice, jaggery powder, ghee, fennel seeds.

In just a few minutes, craft bite-sized bliss with Kasar Ke Laddu. A sweet prasad made on the day of Sandhya Arghya, these laddus made of powdered rice, jaggery, ghee, and fennel seeds are an irresistible treat that can be savored for days.

