Chhath Puja 2025: Easy Ways To Perform Chhath Rituals At Home If You Can’t Visit the Ghat

The four-day festival devoted to Lord Surya (Sun God) and Goddess Chhathi Maiya will be observed from October 25 to October 28, 2025. Known for its strict fasting rituals, purity, and devotion, Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal.

Traditionally, all major rituals—especially Arghya Daan—are performed at riverbanks or ponds (ghats). However, not everyone can reach these water bodies due to age, health issues, distance, or lack of access. For such devotees, performing Chhath Puja at home is both possible and equally sacred when done with sincerity and cleanliness.

Significance of Performing Chhath Puja at Home

According to local priests, Chhath Puja’s true essence lies indevotion, purity, and discipline, not necessarily in location. Offering Arghya to the Sun God from home—whether from a terrace, courtyard, or a small self-made pond—is accepted if rituals are performed with faith and adherence to the rules.

The Sun God and Goddess Chhathi Maiya bless those who maintain cleanliness, observe fasting with devotion, and perform rituals sincerely. The use of natural materials and eco-friendly items is encouraged, while plastic use is strictly prohibited.

Chhath Puja 2025 Schedule and Ritual Dates

Nahay Khay: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Kharna (Lohanda): Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sandhya Arghya: Monday, October 27, 2025

Usha Arghya (Parana): Tuesday, October 28, 2025

How To Perform Chhath Puja at Home: Simple and Traditional Alternatives

If you are unable to visit a river or pond this Chhath Puja, here are some effective and respectful ways to perform the rituals at home:

1. Use a Bathtub or Inflatable Pool

If you have a bathtub or can arrange a small inflatable kiddie pool, fill it with clean water and place it in an open space like your terrace, balcony, or courtyard. Stand in or beside the pool while offering Arghya to the Sun God.

This setup provides a hygienic and private alternative for devotees in cities or apartments.

2. Use a Large Basin or Water Tub

A large tub or basin can also serve the purpose. Fill it with fresh water, and perform your morning or evening prayers by standing next to it. While offering Arghya, maintain purity and cleanliness just as you would at a riverbank.

3. Build a Temporary Pond at Home

For a more traditional touch, build a small circular pond using bricks or clay in your terrace or courtyard.

Line it with a plastic or waterproof sheet to hold water. This setup mimics a natural ghat and allows you to offer Arghya in a sacred and eco-friendly way.

4. Create a Mini Ghat Using Soil and Bricks

Mixsoil with water to form a circular boundary and reinforce it with bricks to hold water. This mini ghat can be created in your yard or terrace. Decorate the area with earthen diyas, banana leaves, and flowers, keeping the atmosphere pure and devotional.

5. Perform Puja in a Mud Courtyard

If your courtyard is made of mud, dig a small section to form a shallow pit, fill it with clean water, and offer Arghya there. This traditional method is considered auspicious and closely aligns with how devotees perform rituals at riverbanks.

6. Offer Prayers from the Terrace or Courtyard

If none of the above setups are possible, you can still perform Chhath Puja from your terrace or courtyard. Stand facing the direction of the Sun, keep a bowl or vessel of clean water nearby, and offer Arghya while chanting prayers.

Ensure that your space is clean, free from plastic, and decorated with diyas to maintain sanctity.

Rules and Precautions for Home Puja

Maintain purity: Clean your home and puja area thoroughly before beginning rituals.

Avoid plastic: Do not use plastic containers, sheets, or decorations. Opt for eco-friendly and biodegradable materials like clay, brass, or bamboo.

Observe fasting sincerely: Devotees should follow the traditional fasting discipline, especially during Kharna and the 36-hour nirjala vrat (without water).

Prepare sattvic food: Offer and consume pure, vegetarian meals prepared without salt or onion-garlic.

Spiritual Essence Remains the Same

Even when performed at home, Chhath Puja retains its spiritual power and grace. The Sun God and Chhathi Maiya bless all devotees who perform the rituals with honesty, devotion, and environmental consciousness.

Whether you stand in a river or a small water tub, what truly matters is faith, purity, and gratitude.

