Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Rituals: Full Schedule for Nahay Khay, Kharna & more

Chhath Puja 2025 Calendar: This year, the sacred four-day festival dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Goddess Chhathi Maiya will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28, 2025. The auspicious celebration, marked by fasting, prayers, and devotion, holds deep cultural significance across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal.
Chhath Puja 2025: Significance of Chhath Puja
Chhath Puja is one of the most ancient and revered Vedic festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Goddess Chhathi Maiya, the divine protector of children and symbol of fertility, prosperity, and well-being.
The festival is a tribute to nature and cosmic energy, thanking the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and praying for health, prosperity, and family welfare. Devotees observe a rigorous fast, maintain purity, and perform rituals at riverbanks or water bodies during sunrise and sunset.
Chhath Puja 2025: Dates and Puja Timings
Below is the detailed day-wise calendar of Chhath Puja 2025, including ritual names, significance, and key timings:
Day 1 – Nahay Khay (Saturday, October 25, 2025)
The festival begins with Nahay Khay, marking a day of purification and preparation. Devotees take a holy dip in rivers or ponds and clean their homes to begin the ritual with sanctity.
A sattvic meal of lauki (bottle gourd), chana dal, and rice is consumed, and the food is cooked in the water brought from the river, symbolizing purity.
Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
Sunrise: 6:28 AM
Sunset: 5:42 PM
Chhath Puja 2025: Day 2 – Kharna or Lohanda (Sunday, October 26, 2025)
The second day, known as Kharna, involves a day-long fast that devotees observe without water. The fast is broken after sunset with offerings made to Goddess Chhathi Maiya.
The prasad includes rasiya (jaggery kheer) and chapati, which are shared with family and neighbors. After this, devotees begin the 36-hour nirjala fast (without water) that continues till the final day.
Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
Sunrise: 6:29 AM
Sunset: 5:41 PM
Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya (Monday, October 27, 2025)
The third day is the most significant part of Chhath Puja. In the evening, devotees gather at water bodies to offer Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings) to the setting Sun.
Offerings such as thekua, fruits, sugarcane, coconuts, and other traditional items are placed in bamboo baskets (soop or daura) and presented while standing knee-deep in water. The moment of sunset marks the time for performing the Arghya.
Date: Monday, October 27, 2025
Sunset (Puja Timing): 5:40 PM
Day 4 – Usha Arghya (Tuesday, October 28, 2025)
The festival concludes with Usha Arghya, the morning offering to the rising Sun. Devotees once again assemble at ghats before sunrise to perform the ritual, praying for family health, happiness, and prosperity.
After offering Arghya, the devotees end their 36-hour fast and distribute prasad among family and community members. The ritual also symbolizes gratitude to Usha, the first light of dawn and consort of Lord Surya.
Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Sunrise (Puja Timing): 6:30 AM
Cultural Importance and Regional Celebrations
Chhath Puja is more than a religious observance—it’s a community festival that brings people together in devotion and unity. Ghats are decorated with diyas and flowers, and cultural songs dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya fill the air.
The festival promotes cleanliness, environmental harmony, and gratitude for natural elements, embodying a perfect balance between spirituality and sustainability.
Chhath Puja 2025 Calendar at a Glance
|Day
|Date
|Ritual
|Key Timing
|Day 1
|October 25, 2025
|Nahay Khay
|Sunrise – 6:28 AM, Sunset – 5:42 PM
|Day 2
|October 26, 2025
|Kharna
|Sunrise – 6:29 AM, Sunset – 5:41 PM
|Day 3
|October 27, 2025
|Sandhya Arghya
|Sunset – 5:40 PM
|Day 4
|October 28, 2025
|Usha Arghya
|Sunrise – 6:30 AM
Chhath Puja 2025, observed from October 25 to 28, is a heartfelt celebration of faith, discipline, and devotion. As devotees stand in rivers and offer Arghya to the Sun God, the festival becomes a spiritual reflection of human connection with nature, purity, and divine energy.
