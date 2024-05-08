Discover the BTS Members' Zodiac Signs

Whether you're drawn to RM's leadership, Suga's insightful lyrics, Jimin's mesmerizing dance skills, V's soulful vocals, Jungkook's versatility, J-Hope's infectious energy, or Jin's comforting presence, every member holds a special place in fans' hearts. If you've already memorized their trivia and can't get enough of their solo projects, you might even feel like planning your future with your favorite member. But if you're curious about your compatibility with your ultimate bias, why not explore the zodiac signs of each BTS member to see if the stars align for you two?



Here are the BTS member zodiac signs

RM: Virgo

RM, born on September 12, 1994, falls under the Virgo zodiac sign. Virgos are ruled by the planet Mercury, indicating strong communication skills and a writing talent. This aligns perfectly with RM's role as BTS's rapper and lyricist, as evidenced by his inclusion on XXL's list of "10 Korean Rappers You Should Know" in 2017.

Jungkook: Virgo

Born on September 1, 1997, Jungkook falls under the Virgo zodiac sign. Virgos are known for their practicality and strong work ethic, traits that perfectly describe Jungkook. To pursue his dream of becoming an idol trainee, he left his hometown of Busan and moved to Seoul, South Korea. Before debuting with BTS, Jungkook dedicated himself to honing his dance skills, showcasing his unwavering commitment to achieving his goals.

Suga: Pisces

Born on March 9, 1993, Suga belongs to the Pisces zodiac sign. Pisces are known for their selflessness, compassion, and willingness to assist others, traits that perfectly describe Suga. On his 26th birthday, he demonstrated his generous nature by donating $88,000 worth of meat and 329 BT21 Shooky dolls to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

J-Hope: Aquarius

J-Hope, born on February 18, 1994, falls under the Aquarius zodiac sign. While Aquariuses can exhibit shyness and quietness, they are also known for their energetic and eccentric nature—qualities essential for a dancer like J-Hope. Before joining BTS, he gained recognition for winning a national dance competition, showcasing his talent and passion. Additionally, Aquariuses have a penchant for assisting others, a trait that resonates with J-Hope's desire to bring peace through his music. He expressed his hope that his music can contribute to listeners' tranquility, highlighting his altruistic nature.

V: Capricorn

Born on December 30, 1995, V belongs to the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorns are characterized by their strong work ethic and discipline, traits that align well with V's success as both a musician and an emerging actor. Known for their appreciation of music and dedication to excellence, Capricorns like V often serve as inspirations and role models to others in the industry. Notably, artists such as Golden Child's Jaehyun and Rainz's Byun Hyun-min have cited V as a significant influence on their careers.

Jimin: Libra

Born on October 13, 1995, Jimin falls under the zodiac sign of Libra. Libras are known for their pursuit of justice and equality, characteristics that resonate with Jimin's altruistic nature. He has a history of philanthropy, including donations of school uniforms to students, signed albums, and a significant sum of $88,000 to the Busan Department of Education to support low-income students.

Jin: Sagittarius

Jin, born on December 4, 1992, belongs to the Sagittarius zodiac sign. Sagittarians are characterized by their curiosity, energy, and love for travel and exploration of different cultures and philosophies. This adventurous spirit aligns well with Jin's diverse pursuits. Before joining BTS, Jin pursued acting, and more recently, he ventured into entrepreneurship by opening a Japanese-style restaurant in South Korea with his brother.