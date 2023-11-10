Diwali 2023: Discover 5 Best Places to Visit during Diwali

Varanasi: A Spiritual Sojourn Along the Ganges

Embark on a spiritual journey in Varanasi, starting with a sacred bath in the Ganga. Explore bustling bazaars filled with traditional clothing and sweets. Witness the breathtaking spectacle of glistening lamps during a sunset boat ride, complemented by religious performances and chanting along the river. Extend your stay to partake in Dev Deepavali, the Diwali of Gods, during the Ganga Mahotsav Festival.

Jaipur: Festive Extravaganza Amidst Royal Grandeur

Join the spectacular Diwali festivities in Jaipur, commencing with Dhanteras. Enjoy panoramic views of the city's illuminated skyline from the Nahargarh Fort and other iconic monuments. Immerse yourself in the cultural vibes of city bazaars with folk music and beautifully crafted lamps. Indulge in Marwari cuisine and shop for exquisite trinkets and antiques.

Goa: A Surprising Diwali Celebration by the Beach

Experience the unexpected charm of Diwali in Goa, where festivities kick off on Naraka Chaturdashi. Witness the enchanting display of lanterns adorning doorways and windows. Be captivated by larger-than-life Narakasura effigies made of firecrackers and grass, igniting a magical celebration. Explore the beaches, upscale restaurants, and lounges for a unique Diwali experience.

Kolkata: Reviving the Spirit with Kali Puja

In Kolkata, Diwali marks the revival of celebration after the Durga Puja festivities. Take a tour of Kali Puja pandals or visit revered temples like Kalighat and Dakshineswar. Immerse yourself in the devotion of hundreds of worshippers paying homage to Goddess Kali.

Mysore: Diwali Splendor in South India

Escape to the warmth of South India in Mysore, a medieval city adorned with the brilliance of Diwali lights. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mysore Palace, becomes a radiant spectacle, drawing thousands of visitors. Experience the grandeur of the holiday season in this historical city.