Diwali 2025 Travel: Central Railway Runs 30 Extra Special Trains – Routes, Timings, and more

As Diwali 2025 approaches, millions of Indians are preparing to travel home for the festival. To manage the surge in passenger demand and ensure comfortable journeys, Central Railway (CR) has announced the operation of 30 additional special trains across Maharashtra and neighboring states. These trains aim to ease congestion, provide timely travel, and accommodate the festive rush, especially for popular destinations such as Mumbai, Goa, and the Konkan region.

Extra Special Trains for Diwali 2025

The Central Railway zone has introduced these additional trains as part of a broader effort to handle the seasonal spike in passengers during Diwali, Chhath Puja, and other celebrations. Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, stated, “Railways will run 30 additional Special Trains for the convenience of passengers during the upcoming Diwali festival season.”

Travelers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and check official railway channels for updates to avoid last-minute inconveniences.

LTT–Madgaon Weekly Diwali Special Trains

To facilitate travel between Mumbai and Goa during the festival season, Central Railway will operate three weekly services in each direction between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Madgaon.

Train No. 01003 – LTT to Madgaon

Departure: Mondays, 08:20 hrs (October 6, 13, 20, 2025)

Arrival: Madgaon, 22:40 hrs same day

Train No. 01004 – Madgaon to LTT

Departure: Sundays, 16:30 hrs (October 5, 12, 19, 2025)

Arrival: LTT, 06:20 hrs next day

Key Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali

Coach Composition:

1 AC 2-Tier

3 AC 3-Tier

2 AC 3-Tier Economy

8 Sleeper Class

4 General Second Class

1 Second Seating cum Guard’s Brake Van

1 Generator Van

Booking Details: Reservations for Train No. 01003 opened on October 4, 2025, at all computerized reservation centers and via the IRCTC website.

Panvel–Chiplun Unreserved Special Services

For commuters on the Konkan route, Central Railway will run 24 unreserved services between Panvel and Chiplun during weekends in October.

Train No. 01159 – Panvel to Chiplun

Departure: Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 16:40 hrs (October 3–26, 2025)

Arrival: Chiplun at 21:55 hrs

Train No. 01160 – Chiplun to Panvel

Departure: Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 11:05 hrs (October 3–26, 2025)

Arrival: Panvel at 16:10 hrs

Key Halts: Somatane, Apta, Jite, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinehere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani

Coach Composition: 8 MEMU Coaches

Ticketing: These trains are unreserved. Tickets can be booked via the UTS mobile app or at stations. Fares apply as per superfast mail/express trains.

Tips for Passengers

Plan Ahead: Book tickets early to avoid last-minute rush.

Check Schedules: Confirm timings on official railway channels before departure.

Unreserved Trains: For short-distance commuters, use unreserved services and plan travel times carefully.

Travel Safety: Follow all railway safety guidelines during the festive season.

Central Railway’s 30 extra special trains for Diwali 2025 aim to make festival travel smoother, safer, and more convenient. Whether traveling to Goa, Mumbai, or along the Konkan coast, these services are designed to accommodate the festive rush and enhance the travel experience for holidaymakers and devotees alike.

