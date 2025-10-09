Diwali 2025: When Is Deepavali This Year? Significance, Rituals & more

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India and around the world. Rooted in ancient tradition and mythology, it marks the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Observed on the new moon night (Amavasya) of the Kartik month in the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali is not just a single-day event but a five-day celebration filled with rituals, prayers, lights, and joy. The festival holds immense cultural and spiritual importance, symbolising renewal, prosperity, and harmony in homes and communities across the nation.

When Is Diwali 2025 Celebrated in India?

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with immense devotion and joy across India. Symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, the festival brings families and communities together through rituals, lights, and festive cheer.

In 2025, the main day of Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 21. The festival is observed on the new moon night (Amavasya) of the Kartik month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Diwali 2025 Key Dates and Calendar

As perDrik Panchang, the five-day celebration of Diwali in 2025 will follow this schedule:

Dhanteras – Saturday, October 18, 2025:

The first day of the Diwali festival marks the worship of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi. It is considered highly auspicious to purchase new utensils, gold, or silver on this day to attract prosperity.

Narak Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali) – Monday, October 20, 2025:

This day commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. Devotees traditionally take an Abhyang Snan (oil bath) before sunrise and decorate their homes with lights and rangoli.

Lakshmi Puja (Main Diwali) – Tuesday, October 21, 2025:

The main and most important day of the festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. During Pradosh Kaal, devotees perform Lakshmi Puja, light diyas, exchange sweets, and celebrate with fireworks.

Govardhan Puja – Wednesday, October 22, 2025:

The fourth day honours Lord Krishna’s act of lifting Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from torrential rain. Devotees prepare and offer Annakut (a mountain of food) as part of the ritual.

Bhai Dooj – Thursday, October 23, 2025:

The final day of Diwali celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads and pray for their health and longevity.

Significance of Diwali

The festival’s roots lie in various Hindu traditions and mythological tales. The most well-known story is Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, which symbolizes the victory of righteousness. Diwali also marks the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, inviting wealth and abundance into homes and businesses.

Spiritually, Diwali signifies the removal of darkness and ignorance, replacing it with knowledge, wisdom, and inner peace. The lighting of lamps (diyas) reflects the awakening of hope and positivity in life.

Rituals and Traditions Observed During Diwali

Lakshmi Puja: The most important ritual of the festival, performed during the evening hours, particularly during Pradosh Kaal. Devotees clean their homes, decorate entrances with rangolis, and light oil lamps to welcome the goddess.

Lighting and Fireworks: Diyas and candles are lit in every home to drive away darkness and attract positive energy. Fireworks add to the festive atmosphere.

Feasts and Sweets: Families prepare and share traditional delicacies such as laddoos, barfis, and kachoris with friends and neighbours.

Exchanging Gifts: Gifting sweets, dry fruits, and decorative items is a common tradition symbolising goodwill and happiness.

Main Diwali (Lakshmi Puja): Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Five-Day Celebration: October 18 to October 23, 2025

Key Rituals: Lakshmi Puja, diyas lighting, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2025 will bring another opportunity for millions across India to celebrate hope, light, and prosperity. As diyas illuminate homes and prayers echo through temples, the festival’s timeless message endures — that goodness, truth, and light will always triumph over darkness.

Diwali 2025 Movie Releases: Thama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Mahayoddha Rama and Festive Lineup