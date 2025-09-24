Durga Puja 2025 Arrival & Departure: Maa Durga’s Ride and Its Auspicious Sign

In 2025, Durga Puja will be observed from September 28 to October 2, with the preceding ritual of Mahalaya on September 21 marking the beginning of Devi Paksha. One of the unique aspects of this festival is the vehicle Maa Durga uses for her arrival and departure, which is believed to hold deep significance for the year ahead.

Arrival of Maa Durga: Symbolism of Her Vehicle

Each year, Maa Durga arrives on a different vehicle, determined by astrology and mythology. This vehicle is not only a mark of divine presence but also signals auspicious or inauspicious events for the coming year. The 2025 schedule is as follows:

Sunday & Monday: Maa Durga arrives on an elephant, considered highly auspicious. This is a symbol of prosperity, growth, and abundant rainfall, signaling a fruitful year ahead.

Saturday & Tuesday: She comes riding a horse, which may indicate political unrest, conflicts, or natural disturbances.

Thursday & Friday: Arrival in a palanquin is associated with peace, household happiness, and prosperity.

Wednesday: Maa Durga arrives by boat, considered extremely auspicious, symbolizing fulfilled desires and positive outcomes for devotees.

In 2025, since Durga Puja begins on a Monday, Maa Durga’s arrival on an elephant predicts a year filled with fertility, good rainfall, and prosperity.

Significance of Maa Durga’s Departure

The vehicle of departure on Vijayadashami is equally important as it indicates the energies and challenges for the year:

Sunday & Monday: Departure on a buffalo can suggest health challenges or obstacles in daily life.

Tuesday & Saturday: Leaving on a rooster symbolizes instability in various aspects.

Wednesday & Friday: Departure on an elephant is considered highly auspicious, promising wealth and abundance.

Thursday: Departure by palanquin indicates moderation and balance, bringing steady results.

Understanding the Symbolism

Traditionally, Maa Durga rides a lion, symbolizing strength and courage. However, the changing vehicles during Durga Puja represent the cosmic cycles and diverse forms of nature. Each day of the festival carries unique significance, and devotees believe that worshipping Maa Durga on these days aligns them with the cosmic energies that influence prosperity, peace, and overall well-being.

Durga Puja is more than a festival of devotion; it is a reflection of divine guidance through symbolism. By observing the arrival and departure of Maa Durga on her different vehicles, devotees can gain insight into the cosmic energies and blessings that the year holds. In 2025, the elephant-guided arrival promises abundant prosperity, fertility, and happiness, making this Durga Puja especially auspicious for families across India.

