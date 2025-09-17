Shardiya Navratri 2025 Puja Samagri: Ghatasthapana Materials, Vidhi, and Auspicious Time

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, known as Navadurga. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri will begin on September 22 and conclude on October 2 (Dussehra). This year, devotees will observe 10 days of worship instead of 9, as the fourth Navratri will be celebrated over two days.

The festival starts with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), an important ritual that marks the invocation of Goddess Durga’s energy. Performing it with proper materials and during the right muhurat is considered highly auspicious.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Dates & Ghatasthapana Muhurat

Start Date: September 22, 2025

End Date (Dussehra): October 2, 2025

Maha Ashtami: September 30, 2025

Maha Navami: October 1, 2025

Ghatasthapana Muhurat (22 September 2025):

Morning Muhurat: 6:09 AM – 8:06 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:49 AM – 12:38 PM

Devotees can perform Ghatasthapana during either of these times.

Puja Samagri List for Shardiya Navratri 2025

Materials for Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana):

Kalash (clay, brass, or copper)

Barley seeds (cleaned grains)

Pure soil from a sacred place (temple, riverbank, etc.)

Ganga water

Mango or Ashoka leaves (5 leaves)

A bowl to place on top of the Kalash

Coconut with husk wrapped in red cloth/chunri

Mauli (sacred thread), betel nut, coin

Roli, turmeric, akshat (unbroken rice)

Flowers and flower garlands

Large lamp with cotton wick and ghee for Akhand Jyoti

Other Essential Puja Items:

Idol or picture of Goddess Durga

Wooden post covered with red cloth

Incense sticks, camphor, cloves, cardamom

Panchmeva (five dry fruits), batasha, sweets

Kamalgatta (lotus seeds)

Betel leaves, supari (areca nut), nutmeg, mace

Fruits, offerings (bhog/prasad)

Sixteen adornments (Solah Shringar) for Maa Durga

Ghatasthapana Vidhi (How to Perform Kalash Sthapana)

Morning Preparations: Wake up in Brahma Muhurat, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. Setup: In the north or northeast direction of the house, spread a red cloth on a wooden post and make a Swastika with roli or sandalwood. Kalash Preparation: Fill the Kalash with clean water, add turmeric, roli, akshat, a coin, and flowers.

Place mango or Ashoka leaves on the Kalash.

Wrap a coconut in red cloth and place it on top of the Kalash. Barley Sowing: Sow barley seeds in a pot filled with sacred soil. Place the Kalash on it. Invocation: Light a ghee lamp, invoke Goddess Durga with mantras, and offer flowers, fruits, and sweets. Daily Puja: Maintain the Akhand Jyoti and worship Maa Durga with devotion for nine (this year ten) days.

Powerful Mantras to Chant During Navratri

Om Hring Dung Durgaayi Namah

Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vicchai

Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute

Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini, Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute

Reciting these mantras is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and protection from negativity.

Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Worshipping the Navadurga brings divine blessings.

Fasting and devotion during Navratri remove obstacles and sorrows.

Ghatasthapana symbolizes invoking the energy of Maa Durga in the home, bringing positivity and prosperity.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2, with Ghatasthapana marking the beginning of this auspicious festival. Performing the puja with the correct samagri and in the right muhurat ensures Maa Durga’s blessings of happiness, strength, and prosperity in life.

