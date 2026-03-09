Eid al-Fitr 2026 Date in India: Will the Festival Be Celebrated on March 20 or March 21?

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches its final days, anticipation for Eid al-Fitr is growing among Muslims around the world. The festival marks the end of a month of fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection. However, the exact date of Eid changes every year because it depends on the sighting of the crescent moon that signals the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
In 2026, the festival is expected to fall either on March 20 or March 21 in India, depending on when the moon is sighted.
Expected Eid al-Fitr 2026 Date in India
According to current astronomical calculations, Ramadan 2026 is likely to end around March 19, 2026. If the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal is sighted on the evening of March 19, Muslims in India will celebrate Eid the following day on Friday, March 20, 2026.
However, if the moon is not visible that evening, the fasting month will complete 30 days. In that case, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026.
Since the Islamic calendar is based on lunar observations, the final confirmation will only come after official announcements from moon-sighting committees and religious authorities.
Moon Sighting and Chand Raat Traditions
The evening when Muslims search for the Shawwal crescent is known as Chand Raat, which translates to “night of the moon.” On this night, moon-sighting committees and scholars across India closely observe the sky after sunset to confirm the beginning of the new month.
Once the crescent moon is spotted, mosques and local authorities announce the arrival of Eid. Chand Raat is also a festive occasion when markets remain open late as people shop for clothes, sweets and gifts. Many families apply mehendi and prepare traditional dishes for the celebrations the next day.
Astronomical Predictions for Eid al-Fitr 2026
Astronomical observatories in several regions have shared early projections for the festival. Experts suggest that the new moon will occur on March 19, 2026, and the crescent may be visible later that evening in some parts of the world.
However, visibility may vary depending on weather conditions and geographic location. In some places, the moon could be difficult to see, which is why the final declaration always relies on physical sighting by official committees.
Some Gulf countries are also preparing tentative holiday schedules around March 20, although the final date will still depend on moon observation.
Public Holidays and Possible Long Weekend
In several Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates, governments have already outlined provisional holiday periods linked to Eid al-Fitr 2026.
For example, public sector employees in the UAE may receive holidays from March 19 to March 22, while private sector workers could receive breaks from March 19 to March 21.
Because the festival falls close to a weekend, many employees are exploring ways to combine annual leave with public holidays to create a longer break that could extend up to nine days.
Why Eid al-Fitr Is Celebrated
Eid al-Fitr literally means the “festival of breaking the fast.” It marks the completion of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset while dedicating time to prayer, charity and self-discipline.
The day typically begins with a special congregational prayer held in mosques or open grounds. Before attending the prayer, Muslims give Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation intended to help people in need participate in the celebrations.
After the prayer, families gather to share meals, visit relatives and exchange gifts. Traditional dishes such as sheer khurma, seviyan, and festive biryanis are commonly prepared during the celebrations.
Eid al-Fitr 2026: Final Date Will Depend on Moon Sighting
Although astronomical predictions suggest March 20, 2026, as the most likely date for Eid al-Fitr, the festival could also fall on March 21, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.
Until the official announcement is made by religious authorities and moon-sighting committees, both dates remain tentative. Regardless of the exact date, Eid al-Fitr will once again bring communities together in celebration, prayer and charity after a month of spiritual devotion.
