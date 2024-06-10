What is Eid ul-Adha? Everything You Need To Know

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as 'Bakrid', is one of the most significant festivals in the Muslim community. This holy celebration, also referred to as Greater Eid or Hari Raya Haji, holds profound importance in Islam. Muslims observe Bakrid on the tenth day of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar.

This global holiday commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son Ismael in obedience to God's command.

Bakrid observed as a public holiday, commemorates a profound act of obedience to Allah as described in the Quran. This festival occurs on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last and twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. The sighting of the moon determines the precise date of Bakrid. For instance, if the moon is sighted on June 6, Dhu al-Hijjah would start on June 7, leading to Arafah Day on June 15 and the celebration of Eid al-Adha on June 17, 2024.

Sacrifice, charity & prayer on Eid-ul-Adha

The day traditionally begins with Eid prayers (Namaz), conducted in open-air spaces known as Eidgahs. Expect to see goats, cows, or camels being sacrificed in the streets, as Bakrid, which translates to 'Goat Festival,' centers around the concept of sacrifice, with animal sacrifice being a key element.

This Muslim festival honors an act of devotion to Allah as recounted in the Quran. Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) demonstrated his willingness to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail (Ishmael), in obedience to God's command. However, just as Ibrahim was about to perform the sacrifice, God replaced Ismail with a goat.

In a ritual known as Qurbani, millions of goats and other animals are sacrificed on Bakrid in India alone. Although this may seem like a harsh tradition, it is rooted in personal sacrifice and charity principles

For many Indians, regular access to meat is a luxury they cannot afford. Qurbani rules mandate that a portion of the sacrificial meat must be given to the poor. Some individuals go to great lengths, sacrificing a significant part of their income to purchase an animal and fulfill this obligation.

Alternatively, some people donate money to charities that supply meat and other necessities to those in need, instead of performing the Qurbani themselves.

Bakrid: Celebrating the Festival of Sacrifice Across India

Bakrid is celebrated by Muslims throughout India, with the most prominent festivities occurring in regions with substantial Muslim populations.

Approximately half of India's Muslim population resides in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar. Significant Muslim communities are also found in Northern Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Although Jammu and Kashmir is less densely populated compared to other states, it stands out as the only mainland state in India with a Muslim majority.

This Islamic festival is known by various names in India, each reflecting a different cultural background. These names are generally used interchangeably.

Bakrid is a shortened form of Bakra Eid, which translates to the "goat festival." In Urdu, "Bakr" or "Bakri" means goat, while "Eid" comes from the Arabic word for festival or feast.

Eid ul-Adha and Id ul-Zuha are both Arabic terms meaning "Festival of Sacrifice."