EWS Certificate: everything you need to know

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) is a sub-category of people in India, wherein citizens are classified under the Economy Based Un-Reserved Category. Individuals or households falling under EWS have an annual income below the threshold set by the government. To assist this socio-economically disadvantaged group, the government issues EWS certificates based on their economic status. These certificates enable EWS citizens to access various benefits and opportunities aimed at improving their quality of life and socio-economic well-being.

Definition of EWS

The EWS Certificate is a document issued by the government of India to citizens belonging to the Economically Weaker Section. This certificate enables individuals to avail themselves of various benefits, including a 10% reservation in higher education and government jobs across the country. The EWS bill 2019, passed by the government and approved on 12 January 2019, established this provision. It was first enacted by the Gujarat Government on 14 January 2019.

EWS certificates serve as proof of income or asset status for eligible citizens. They are required to be presented during admissions processes or while applying for government jobs. It's important to note that candidates holding EWS certificates are not eligible for reservation schemes under the SC, ST, and OBC categories.

Highlights of EWS Certificate

- Certificate: EWS certificate

- Name of the law: Economic Weaker Section Bill

- Name of Service Portal: National Government Service Portal

- Website: services.india.gov.in

- Department: Revenue

- Application mode: Online and offline

- Certificate renewal: One year

Objectives of EWS Bill

- Provide opportunities to deprived individuals.

- Offer a 10% reservation facility to economically backward applicants of the General category.

- The government provides reservations based on income.

- Note: Other castes are exempted from availing this facility.

Benefits of EWS Certificate

- Assists financially weak individuals under the General category.

- Enables applicants to avail benefits in the education field and government schemes.

- The EWS reservation of 10% is applicable for all major universities under UGC.

- Applicants can avail of State and Central government subsidy schemes using EWS certificate.

The issuing authorities of EWS certificates include

1. One of the following authorities:

- District Magistrate

- Additional Deputy Commissioner

- Sub-Divisional Magistrate

- Additional District Magistrate

- Deputy Commissioner

- Collector

- Taluka Magistrate

- Executive Magistrate

- Extra Assistant Commissioner

- First Class Stipendiary Magistrate

2. One of the following authorities:

- Presidency Magistrate

- Chief Presidency Magistrate

- Additional Chief Presidency Magistrate

3. District revenue office

Note: Officers below the rank of Tehsildar and Sub-Divisional Officer are not eligible to provide EWS certificates to beneficiaries.

Eligibility Criteria of EWS Certificate

- Candidate must belong only to the general category.

- Per annum, family income should be less than Rs. 8 lakh.

- Candidates should not have agricultural land exceeding 5 acres in area.

- Candidates must own residential property not exceeding 100 sq. feet in area.

- Residential plots owned in a notified municipality sector should be below 100 sq. yards.

- Residential plots owned in a non-notified municipality sector should be below 240 sq. yards.

Note:

- Family income includes income from sources such as salary, business, agriculture, private job, etc.

- Family includes self, applicant’s parents, spouse, children, and siblings below 18 years of age.

Documents Required to Apply for an EWS Certificate

- Aadhar card

- PAN card

- Income certificate

- Bank statement

- Proof of identification

- Caste certificate

- Property or land proof

- Domicile certificate or Residential proof

- Passport-sized photograph

- Self-declaration or Affidavit

How to Apply for an EWS Certificate

Online Mode

1. Visit the website of the official authority.

2. Select the relevant department.

3. Fill in your personal and income details.

4. Upload the scanned copy of the required documents.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Click on ‘Submit’.

7. A receipt will be generated online after successful payment.

Offline Mode

1. Visit the revenue department or the issuing authority’s office in your region.

2. Obtain the application form or download it online.

3. Fill in the required details as mentioned in the form.

4. Make the payment to receive the application receipt.

How to Check EWS Certificate Status

Applicants can check their EWS certificate application status online by visiting the respective state-wise portals listed below:

State Portal Name

- Andhra Pradesh: Meeseva App

- Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal eServices Portal

- Assam: Assam State Portal

- Bihar: RTPS Portal

- Chandigarh: e-District Portal

- Chhattisgarh: e-District Portal

- Delhi: e-District Portal

- Gujarat: Digital Gujarat Portal

- Haryana: e-Disha Portal

- Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Online Seva

- Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu & Kashmir State e-Services

- Jharkhand: Jharkhand e-District

- Madhya Pradesh: MP e-District Portal

- Maharashtra: Aaple Sarkar Portal

- Manipur: e-District Portal

- Meghalaya: e-District Portal

- Mizoram: e-District Portal

- Nagaland: e-District Portal

- Odisha: e-District Portal

- Punjab: State Portal of Punjab

- Rajasthan: e-Mitra Portal

- Sikkim: e-Services

- Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu e-Sevai

- Telangana: MeeSeva Portal

- Tripura: e-District Portal

- Uttarakhand: e-District Portal

- Uttar Pradesh: e-Saathi Web Portal

- West Bengal: West Bengal e-District

Here are the differences between the EWS Certificate and OBC Certificate, presented in points

EWS Certificate

- Applicable for Economically Weaker Section.

- Provides age relaxation.

- Offers 10% reservation.

- Annual income criteria apply only to General category aspirants with income less than Rs. 8 lakh per annum.

OBC Certificate

- Applicable for Other Backward Classes.

- Does not provide age relaxation.

- Offers 27% reservation.

- Annual income criteria apply to SC, ST, and OBC aspirants with income less than Rs. 8 lakh per annum.