Father’s Day 2025 in India: Date, History, Significance, Gift Ideas & How It’s Celebrated Around the World

Father’s Day 2025 is just around the corner, offering the perfect opportunity to honour and appreciate the unwavering love and contributions of fathers and father figures. Whether it’s through heartfelt messages, thoughtful gifts, or quality time spent together, the day holds immense emotional value for families across the globe.
In India, Father’s Day 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 15, aligning with the international tradition of observing the occasion on the third Sunday of June each year.
Here’s everything you need to know about Father’s Day 2025 — its history, significance, global celebrations, and the best gift ideas to make your dad feel extra special.
Father’s Day 2025 Date in India
This year, Father’s Day falls on June 15, 2025. While it is not a public holiday, the occasion is widely celebrated across India, with children and families expressing love, gratitude, and appreciation towards fathers and father-like figures.
The History of Father’s Day
The roots of Father’s Day trace back to 1908, when a mining accident in Fairmount, West Virginia, claimed the lives of 362 men. In memory of these fathers, a one-time commemoration was held.
In 1909, Sonora Smart Dodd, who was raised by a widowed father, sought to create an official day to honour male parents, akin to Mother’s Day. With strong community support, the first Father’s Day was officially celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington.
By 1972, Father’s Day became a permanent national holiday in the United States. Today, it is celebrated in various forms around the world.
The Significance of Father’s Day
Father’s Day recognises the vital role fathers and paternal figures play in shaping children’s lives. From instilling values to providing support through life’s many stages, fathers contribute immensely to their children’s emotional and moral development.
The day serves as a reminder to express gratitude and acknowledge the dedication, sacrifice, and unconditional love of fathers everywhere.
How Father’s Day Is Celebrated in India
In India, Father’s Day celebrations often involve family gatherings, special meals, and gift exchanges. Children commonly present their dads with personalised greeting cards, gifts, and handmade crafts.
Families may also plan weekend getaways, movie outings, or simply spend quality time at home, cooking a father’s favourite meal or organising a surprise celebration.
The essence of the day lies in strengthening family bonds and expressing heartfelt appreciation.
Best Father’s Day 2025 Gift Ideas
If you’re looking to surprise your dad this Father’s Day, here are some of the most popular and unique gift ideas:
Popular Choices
-
Personalised greeting cards with loving messages
-
Gadgets and tech accessories
-
Clothing items (shirts, ties, belts)
-
Books or hobby-related items
-
Homemade cakes and favourite dishes
-
Sporting event tickets or movie outings
Unique Gift Ideas
-
Gourmet gift baskets
-
Noise-cancelling headphones
-
Smartwatches
-
Smart home devices
-
Sunglasses
-
Relaxation kits (massage tools, essential oils)
-
Perfumes
-
Personalised photo frames or family albums
-
Reusable water bottles or thermos flasks
-
Bluetooth speakers or wireless earbuds
How Father’s Day Is Celebrated Around the World
While many countries, including India, the US, and the UK, celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June, traditions vary globally:
-
Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain: Celebrate on March 19 (St. Joseph’s Day).
-
Thailand observes Father’s Day on December 5, the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
-
Taiwan: Celebrates on August 8 (8/8 sounds like "Ba Ba," meaning "father" in Mandarin).
Regardless of the date, the spirit remains the same — to honour fatherhood and celebrate the unique bond between fathers and their children.
Father’s Day 2025 Quotes & Messages to Share
Looking for the perfect words to express your love? Here are some heartfelt messages you can share:
-
“Happy Father’s Day 2025! Thank you, Dad, for your endless love and support — you are my hero every day.”
-
“Wishing you a joyful Father’s Day filled with love and happiness. You deserve the best, Dad!”
-
“To the best dad ever — your strength and wisdom inspire me daily. Happy Father’s Day!”
-
“Dad, your love is the foundation of my life. May your day be as special as you are.”
-
“Your sacrifices never go unnoticed. Thank you for everything, Dad. Happy Father’s Day!”
Father’s Day 2025 is more than just a celebration — it’s a heartfelt opportunity to acknowledge the unwavering support, love, and sacrifices of fathers around the world.
Whether through a thoughtful gift, a warm hug, or a simple “thank you,” make sure to let your dad know just how much he means to you this June 15.
