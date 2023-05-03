First Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, Time, and More

The Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse is a fascinating celestial event that captures the attention of skywatchers and astronomers worldwide. This year's first lunar eclipse is set to occur on May 5 and will be visible from India. In this article, we will delve deeper into the details of the Lunar Eclipse 2023 and discuss its significance.
An eclipse occurs when a planet or moon passes through the shadow of another celestial body, and a syzygy occurs when three heavenly bodies align. Unlike a solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, causing the Sun to appear darkened, a lunar eclipse is visible from any location on the night side of the Earth where the Moon is above the horizon. This celestial event is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the workings of our solar system and the motions of the celestial bodies.
There are three types of lunar eclipses, namely Total Lunar Eclipse, Partial Lunar Eclipse, and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. The Lunar Eclipse 2023 will be a penumbral eclipse, caused by the Earth's penumbra, and it will fall on Buddha Purnima, which is considered an auspicious day. This means that the moon will pass through the outer edge of the Earth's shadow, resulting in a subtle darkening of the lunar surface.
The Lunar Eclipse 2023, or Chandra Grahan, will be visible from many parts of the world, including Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, as per Time and Date reports. However, some parts of India will not be able to witness this celestial phenomenon. Although a penumbral lunar eclipse can be difficult to distinguish from a regular full moon, one can simply go outside and observe it without any special equipment. Binoculars or a small telescope can help to observe the details on the lunar surface, but it's still challenging to see the start and end of a penumbral lunar eclipse, even with telescopes. Nevertheless, watching the moon during an eclipse is an exciting and fascinating experience.