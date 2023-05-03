First Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, Time, and More

The Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse is a fascinating celestial event that captures the attention of skywatchers and astronomers worldwide. This year's first lunar eclipse is set to occur on May 5 and will be visible from India. In this article, we will delve deeper into the details of the Lunar Eclipse 2023 and discuss its significance.

An eclipse occurs when a planet or moon passes through the shadow of another celestial body, and a syzygy occurs when three heavenly bodies align. Unlike a solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, causing the Sun to appear darkened, a lunar eclipse is visible from any location on the night side of the Earth where the Moon is above the horizon. This celestial event is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the workings of our solar system and the motions of the celestial bodies.

There are three types of lunar eclipses, namely Total Lunar Eclipse, Partial Lunar Eclipse, and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. The Lunar Eclipse 2023 will be a penumbral eclipse, caused by the Earth's penumbra, and it will fall on Buddha Purnima, which is considered an auspicious day. This means that the moon will pass through the outer edge of the Earth's shadow, resulting in a subtle darkening of the lunar surface.