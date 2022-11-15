5 Spectacular Folk Dances Of Assam

Bihu holds great importance to everyone living in Assam. It is beyond just a festival. It is an emotion. The celebration is huge. Bihu dance is performed on TV, on big stages, and even locally. The colors are bright and beautiful, and the sound of the traditional "Dhul", "Pepah", "Gogona", echoes in all directions during April-May. There is more than one style of Bihu and therefore, people adorn themselves in slightly different colored "sador mekhela", depending on the region. Men wear "Phulam Gamusa", a turban, cotton or silk shirt, and a Dhoti.

Nevertheless, this is one of the most uniting festivals and is truly one of the biggest treasures of Assam. The dance moves are quite energetic and the speed and intensity of those moves are matched with the tempo and intensity of the instruments. It originated as a courtship dance, and with time, it evolved.