7 National Parks Of Assam To Shortlist For The Next Holiday

Out of all the famous places in Assam, the Kaziranga National Park continues to be a popular attraction among local and international tourists. It is also the most widely known national park of Assam. That is because it is the largest habitat of the majestic one-horned rhinoceros. As per the census conducted in March 2022, there are 2613 one-horned rhinoceros left in Kaziranga National Park And Tiger Reserve.

The landmass in which it is located can be classified as the Brahmaputra Valley floodplain and grassland, and it is a hotspot of thriving wildlife. At Kaziranga National Park, you will be able to enjoy all the experiences of an ideal jungle safari. You can enjoy the views of the beautiful Karbi Anglong Hills, and go out on jeep rides and elephant rides to spot various wild animals such as rhino, swamp deer, fishing cat, hog deer, Indian civet, gaur, hoolock gibbon, and many more.

The best season to visit is between November to April, when you can spot a number of local and migratory birds.