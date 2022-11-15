7 National Parks Of Assam To Shortlist For The Next Holiday

Have you been considering spending a day amidst nature during one of your holidays? Assam is rich in biodiversity and is home to much rare flora and fauna.
Check out this post to learn about the 7 most popular National parks of Assam.
Out of all the famous places in Assam, the Kaziranga National Park continues to be a popular attraction among local and international tourists. It is also the most widely known national park of Assam. That is because it is the largest habitat of the majestic one-horned rhinoceros. As per the census conducted in March 2022, there are 2613 one-horned rhinoceros left in Kaziranga National Park And Tiger Reserve.
The landmass in which it is located can be classified as the Brahmaputra Valley floodplain and grassland, and it is a hotspot of thriving wildlife. At Kaziranga National Park, you will be able to enjoy all the experiences of an ideal jungle safari. You can enjoy the views of the beautiful Karbi Anglong Hills, and go out on jeep rides and elephant rides to spot various wild animals such as rhino, swamp deer, fishing cat, hog deer, Indian civet, gaur, hoolock gibbon, and many more.
The best season to visit is between November to April, when you can spot a number of local and migratory birds.
Manas National Park is famous for being a tiger reserve, elephant reserve, and biosphere reserve, which got recognized as a National Park in 1990. It is located in Western Assam, which overlaps with some portions of the Himalayan foothill of the Bhabar area.
It provides a home for at least 22 endangered wildlife species, classified as Schedule-1 species, which get the highest level of protection. It is also a UNESCO Natural world heritage site and is home to the largest tiger population in India. It is an excellent place to enjoy some moments of bliss in nature, and to see many gorgeous wild animals. October to December and Mid-March to April are dubbed as the perfect season to see nature at its best in the Manas National Park.
Dibru Saikhowa National Park is dubbed as one of the 19 biodiversity hotspots in the world. It is an extremely rich natural habitat, containing a number of endangered flora and fauna. Visitors from all around the world come here during the peak season to catch a glimpse of a number of migratory birds. The best and the worst thing about this National park is that there are no roads! Now if you like the idea of trekking around the area, Dibru Saikhowa is nothing less than a treat. You will mostly explore the area with the help of boat services, which are specially made for tourists. All the food and beverages you need will be made available to you, while you enjoy photographing majestic wild animals such as Royal Bengal Tiger, Hoolock Gibbon, Leopards, and many more. The ideal season to visit is, November to April
Dehing Patkai National Park has an area of 111.19 sq km and is a beautiful natural habitat for wild animals located in the Easternmost part of Assam. It is located in the Dibrugarh -Tinsukia region, and it is a part of the Dehing-Patkai Elephant Reserve. Some places of interest near the Dehing Patkai National park are the World War II cemeteries, Stillwell road, open cast mining in Ledo, and Digboi, which is the oldest Asian refinery.
Dehing Patkai is home to many significant mammals and reptiles such as Assamese Macaque, Himalayan Black bear, Marbled cat, Clouded Leopards, Wild Pig, Malayan giant squirrels, Python, King Cobra, Monitor Lizard, and many more. You can also find a number of birds such as the Winged Wood duck, Rufous-necked Hornbill, White-backed Vulture, White-cheeked Hill Partridge, Khaleej Pheasant, Grey Peacock-Pheasant, Wreathed Hornbill, Great Pied Hornbill, and many more. The ideal period for visiting is between September to March.
The Nameri National Park has an area of about 200 sq. km and is located in the Sonitpur district of Assam. The distinct feature of Nameri National Park is the Jia Bhorali river, which provides an excellent place for river rafting on the southwest boundary of the park. You can see Clouded Leopards, Elephants, Barking Deers, Hispid hares, Sloth Bears, Burmese ferret Badger, Binturong, etc. White-Winged Wood duck, Rufous-necked Hornbill, Wreathed Hornbill, Great Pied Hornbill, Longo billed vulture, Pit Viper, Monitor Lizard, Assam Roofed Turtle, Indian Flap Shell Turtle, Common Blind Snake, Indian Cobra, King Cobra, Indian Softshell Turtle, SouthEast Asian Leaf Turtle, Myanmarese Python, and many more. The best time to visit is from November to April.
The Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve are also widely known as the Mini Kaziranga National Park due to having similar landscapes, marshlands, and streams as that of the former. It is located towards the North Bank of the Brahmaputra river, which falls under the Darrang and Sonitpur districts of Assam. The best time to visit is from November to April, and the main attractions are, Rhinos, tigers, porcupines, Gangetic dolphins, lizards, cobras, Pintail duck, Indian Rock Python, and many more.
The Raimona National Park was recognized as the 6th National Park of Assam last year on 5th June last 2021. It is located in the Kokrajhar district and falls under the Bodoland Territorial Council of Assam. The total area of the region is around 422 sq km. The main highlight of this park is the presence of Golden Langur, an endangered variety of primates. It is also home to other wild animals such as Bengal tigers, wild elephants, Asiatic wild water buffaloes, and more than 100 species of butterflies, orchids, and birds.