Meghalayan Cuisine: Definite Try to Satisfy One’s Palate

Food of Meghalaya just like the state’s majestic scenic beauty manages to win our hearts and satisfies our palate. The population of the state comprises of the three major tribes – Khasi, Jaintia and Garo and each has several dishes unique to them.

(Food of Meghalaya)

Rice and meat, especially pork, form an integral part of the staple diet of the people of Meghalaya. Dry fish is also essential part of the diet and consumed almost every day in most households. Chicken and beef are also consumed, though in a lesser manner than pork.

A lot of wild herbs also go into the preparation of most dishes in Meghalaya. Soyabean, mushroom, sesame seeds and bamboo shoot are also used in generous proportions in most dishes. While the Garos consume a lot of green vegetables, yam and sodium bicarbonate, the Jaintias are known to use a generous quantity of sesame in their cuisine.

One specialty about the cuisine of Meghalaya and most of the Northeastern states is that most of the food is fermented or smoked, which lends a unique and delicious flavor to them.