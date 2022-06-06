From Samathu To Aikibeye: Some Lip-Smacking Dishes Of Nagaland

Nagaland is known for its scenic beauty and lush greenery, but one of the lesser known attractions is food of Nagaland. Being one of the major states in the northeastern part of India, Nagaland is an important tourist site and offers a range of authentic delicacies and flavourful cuisines.

Naga cuisine mostly consists of meat and fish, which are often smoked, dried or fermented. Naga people tend to prefer boiled edible organic leaves on their plates, but also prefer spicy food due to their love for the most famous king chilly, also known as Raja Mircha in the northeast.

Naga cuisine also offers a wide variety of pork dishes which are made in an exotic way but with simple and flavorful ingredients. Pork with bamboo shoot is one of common dishes that Naga people love.

Check out some of the prominent dishes of Nagaland –