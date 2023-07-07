Full List of National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries in Tripura

Bison (Rajbari) National Park in Tripura, India, is a nature lover's paradise. Spread across a vast area of 31.63 square kilometers, the park is a hub of diverse wildlife and lush greenery. The park is renowned for its picturesque surroundings and is home to a plethora of wild animals. Visitors can spot Indian Gaur, also known as bison, deer, Golden langurs, Pheasants, and many other endearing species. The Bison Reserve, established within the sanctuary, was created to protect endangered species. The park's primary goal is to restore the natural living habitat of the Bison and strengthen laws put forth to protect them from poachers. The park receives plenty of water from the numerous rivulets and water bodies within its boundaries, ensuring a regular and constant supply of nourishment for its plant and animal species. The park is abundant in forest reserves and is regarded as one of the most conservative reserves with rich biodiversity. Visitors can also enjoy the sight of many plant and bird species that are unique to this part of the world. A visit to this park is sure to leave a lasting impression on all those who visit.