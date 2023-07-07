Tripura, the smallest state in northeastern India, is a hidden gem for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. The state is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including rare and endangered species, spread across its varied landscapes. To protect and preserve this rich natural heritage, Tripura boasts several National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries. These protected areas serve as a safe haven for wildlife, and visitors get an opportunity to witness these fascinating creatures in their natural habitat. In this article, we present a comprehensive list of all the National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries in Tripura, along with essential information about each park or sanctuary. Whether you are a wildlife enthusiast or a traveler seeking a peaceful escape into nature, this guide will provide you with all the necessary details to plan a memorable trip to Tripura's natural wonders. Here is the full list of National Parks and Wildlife sanctuaries in Tripura.
Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary is a haven for nature enthusiasts and animal lovers. Spread over an area of 18.53 square kilometers, the sanctuary boasts a stunning mix of natural and artificial landscapes, including an artificial lake and botanical and zoological gardens. It is home to an impressive variety of animals, including clouded leopards, primates, and a diverse range of bird species. The sanctuary also serves as an academic and research center, allowing visitors to learn more about the animals and their habitats. One of the highlights of the sanctuary is the Abasarika Dak bungalow, which provides visitors with an opportunity to spend the night in the middle of the forest. The bungalow is located near the botanical garden, zoo, and boating lake, making it an ideal base for exploring the sanctuary. With its diverse flora and fauna, Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in nature and wildlife.
Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary is a natural paradise in the South Tripura district of Tripura. Spread over an area of 163.08 square kilometers, the sanctuary is a haven for a variety of flora and fauna. The sanctuary is located just 18 kilometers away from the sub-divisional town of Belonia and is easily accessible by state highway from Agartala. Visitors can enter the sanctuary between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, except on Tuesdays when it remains closed. The sanctuary boasts numerous water bodies, rivulets, and grasslands, making it an ideal habitat for a diverse range of wildlife. The sanctuary is home to the Indian Gaur (Bison) and many other animal and reptile species, including Deer, Hollock Gibbon, Golden Langur, Capped Langur, and Pheasant. Additionally, the sanctuary has patches of virgin forests that are rich in rare vegetation, making it a must-visit for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.
Gumti Wildlife Sanctuary is a mystical forest that exudes a sense of wonder and awe. Spread over an area of 389.54 square kilometers, this sanctuary is a treasure trove of rare and endangered animals. The sanctuary provides a safe haven for Asian elephants, sambar, water buffalo, deer, Phayre's leaf monkey, serow, wild goat, and reptiles. Its unique topography and diverse vegetation make it a habitat for a few migratory birds and numerous native bird species. The jewel in the crown of this sanctuary is the majestic lake Dumbur, which was once a bustling hub of activity for migratory birds. However, in recent years, the number of birds visiting the lake has significantly declined, leaving a sense of melancholy in its wake. Despite this, the sanctuary remains a beautiful and tranquil spot, offering visitors a chance to reconnect with nature and experience the wonders of the wild.
The Rowa Wildlife Sanctuary may be small in size, but it is big in terms of biodiversity. Situated in the Panisagar Sub-division of North Tripura district, this sanctuary covers an area of only 0.86 square kilometers (0.33 sq mi), yet it is home to several species of birds, primates, and reptiles. The sanctuary is easily accessible to tourists throughout the year, and visitors can enjoy the peaceful surroundings and observe the diverse wildlife. The sanctuary is surrounded by lush greenery and is a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The nearest airport and railway station are located in Agartala, and from there, visitors can take a train, bus, or taxi to reach the sanctuary. Despite its small size, Rowa Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts who want to experience the beauty of Tripura's natural heritage.
Bison (Rajbari) National Park in Tripura, India, is a nature lover's paradise. Spread across a vast area of 31.63 square kilometers, the park is a hub of diverse wildlife and lush greenery. The park is renowned for its picturesque surroundings and is home to a plethora of wild animals. Visitors can spot Indian Gaur, also known as bison, deer, Golden langurs, Pheasants, and many other endearing species. The Bison Reserve, established within the sanctuary, was created to protect endangered species. The park's primary goal is to restore the natural living habitat of the Bison and strengthen laws put forth to protect them from poachers. The park receives plenty of water from the numerous rivulets and water bodies within its boundaries, ensuring a regular and constant supply of nourishment for its plant and animal species. The park is abundant in forest reserves and is regarded as one of the most conservative reserves with rich biodiversity. Visitors can also enjoy the sight of many plant and bird species that are unique to this part of the world. A visit to this park is sure to leave a lasting impression on all those who visit.