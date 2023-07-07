India is a diverse country with a rich cultural heritage and a multitude of festivals and holidays celebrated throughout the year. Each state has its own unique set of festivals and events, and the national holidays reflect the country's significant historical and cultural events. As we embark upon a new year, it's essential to know about the upcoming holidays and plan your vacations accordingly. In this post, we will provide you with a comprehensive list of the national and regional holidays in India for the year 2023. Whether you're looking to explore the cultural richness of India or just want to plan your next vacation, this holiday list will be a useful guide for you. So, without any further ado, let's dive into the full holiday list of 2023 for Indians.