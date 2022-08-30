Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja timings, vidhi, samagri, shubh muhurat, rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi, or Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most auspicious festivals observed by Hindus every year. It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month (August or September). On this day, devotees of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and good fortune, bring home the idol of the deity, pray to Vighanaharta, and ask him to bless them with happiness and prosperity. The festival is celebrated for ten days and is known as Ganeshotsav. The 10th day is observed on Anant Chaturdashi and is called Ganesh Visarjan. On this day, devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha in a water body after a grand street procession. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed everywhere country, but it is most popular in Maharashtra.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Timings:

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31, Wednesday, and the Visarjan will take place on September 9, Friday. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja muhurat will begin at 11:05 am and end at 01:38 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi will last from 03:33 pm on August 30, 2022, to 03:22 pm on August 31, 2022.

Additionally, one should avoid sighting the moon from 03:33 pm to 08:39 on August 30, and 09:26 am to 09:11 pm on August 31.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Vidhi:

According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Puja is performed during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during Madhyahna Kala. Madhyahna Kala is midday as per the Hindu division of the day. People are also advised to avoid sighting the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, as it creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank - meaning false accusation of stealing something.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Samagri:

After placing Lord Ganesha's idol inside the home, devotees need Panchamrit, red cloth, roli, Akshat, Kalava janeoo, cardamom, coconut, Chandi ka vark, supari, laung, panchmeva, ghee, kapur, chaukee and gangajal to worship the deity.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Rituals:

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha's devotees perform their religious duties by getting up early. Then, they take a bath, wear new clothes, clean the temple in their house, light a diya in the temple, place gangajal, offer laddoos and modaks to Lord Ganesha, and complete the worship with an aarti. People also observe a Ganesh Chaturthi fast to receive blessings from the Lord.