Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: See the Auspicious Timing for Your Puja Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: As the much-anticipated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 draws near, it's crucial to delve into the auspicious timings that will enhance your puja experience. The Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month will kick off at 1:39 pm on September 18 and gracefully conclude at 1:43 pm on September 19. Mark your calendars because on September 19, the most propitious moment to install Lord Ganesh is from 10:50 am to 12:52 pm, reaching its pinnacle of auspiciousness between 12:52 pm and 2:56 pm.

During these sacred windows of time, it's believed that any endeavor will yield remarkable benefits. Ganesh Chaturthi demands meticulous attention to these auspicious moments, especially when you bring Ganapati Bappa home and position the idol. As you place Lord Ganesh's idol, remember to accompany it with offerings such as sindoor, fragrant flower garlands, aromatic incense, radiant lamps, akshata (unbroken rice grains), paan (betel leaves), delicious ladoo (sweet treats), modak (a favorite sweet), vibrant durva (Bermuda grass), and more.

Once the installation is complete, it's imperative to uphold the prescribed rituals and maintain a regular worship schedule for Lord Ganesh. The immersion of the idol is a cherished tradition and typically occurs on the fifth, seventh, or eleventh day, in accordance with family customs. Across the nation, preparations are in full swing to warmly welcome Lord Ganesha, and Maharashtra, in particular, holds a special place for this festival. Bappa is venerated as the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, known by an array of names, including Gajanan, Vinayak, Ekadant, and Vakratund.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival commences on shukla chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month and extends over ten glorious days. Throughout this period, devotees jubilantly bring Bappa into their homes and, on anant chaturdashi, bid a heartfelt farewell. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi graces us on September 19, heralding the commencement of grand ganeshotsav celebrations throughout the state.