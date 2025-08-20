Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Full Festival Details from Bappa’s Aagman to Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the grandest Hindu festivals that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha — the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This joyous occasion is not only a spiritual celebration but also a cultural extravaganza filled with music, dance, community bonding, and devotion.

Advertisment

In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi promises to be a vibrant celebration as millions of devotees across India prepare to welcome Bappa with devotion, elaborate decorations, and festive rituals.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: August 26, 2025, at 01:54 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: August 27, 2025, at 03:44 PM

Madhyahna Puja Muhurat: August 27, 2025, from 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM

Note: Devotees should avoid moon sighting on August 26 (01:54 PM – 08:29 PM) and August 27 (09:28 AM – 08:57 PM), as it is believed to cause Mithya Dosham (false accusations) according to tradition.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Lord Ganesha, known as Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles) and Pratham Pujya (the first deity to be worshipped), is invoked at the beginning of every auspicious venture. Ganesh Chaturthi symbolizes:

Removal of negativity and obstacles

Prosperity, wisdom, and knowledge

Unity and togetherness among communities

Renewal of cultural traditions through rituals, art, and celebrations

Rituals and Celebrations

The festival begins with the aagman (arrival) of Lord Ganesha idols in beautifully decorated pandals and homes. The rituals include:

Pranapratishtha – Invoking life into the idol through mantras. Shodashopachara Puja – Offering 16 forms of devotion, including flowers, fruits, durva grass, and sweets. Naivedya – Special offerings of modak and laddoos, considered Ganesha’s favorite sweets. Aarti and Bhajans – Morning and evening prayers accompanied by devotional songs and drumming. Fasting and Vrat – Many devotees observe fasts and recite Ganesha Katha (mythological stories).

Homes, streets, and pandals glow with festive decorations, rangoli, music, and dance, creating an atmosphere of joy and reverence.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 – Dates and Muhurat

Ganeshotsav usually lasts 10–11 days, culminating in the Ganesh Visarjan ritual where idols are immersed in water, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution.

Main Visarjan Dates in 2025:

Same-day Visarjan: August 27 (after puja) – Less common

One-and-a-Half Day Visarjan: August 28

3rd Day Visarjan: August 29

5th Day Visarjan: August 31

7th Day Visarjan: September 2

Anant Chaturdashi (Final Day Visarjan): September 6, 2025

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan (September 6, 2025):

Morning (Shubha): 07:36 AM – 09:10 AM

Afternoon (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:19 PM – 05:02 PM

Evening (Labha): 06:37 PM – 08:02 PM

Night (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 09:28 PM – 01:45 AM, Sep 7

Regional Celebrations

Maharashtra & Mumbai: Streets come alive with Ganpati Mandals, dhol-tasha processions, and community feasts.

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: Known as Vinayaka Nimajjanam , the visarjan is marked with large public gatherings and devotional chants.

South India: Idols are worshipped with Vedic rituals, traditional dances, and offerings of kozhukattai (modak variant).

The Spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi

From Bappa’s aagman (arrival) to visarjan (farewell), Ganesh Chaturthi is a journey of devotion and joy. It teaches us detachment, renewal, and faith — as devotees chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” (O Lord Ganesha, come again soon next year).

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 begins on August 27 with prayers and celebrations and concludes with Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan on September 6. Whether celebrated at home or in grand pandals, the festival unites people in devotion, cultural pride, and festive joy, reminding us of the eternal presence of Bappa in our lives.

Also Read:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date, Puja Timings, Significance, Rituals, and Celebrations