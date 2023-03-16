Guwahati Umananda Temple: Know About History, Location, Timings

The Umananda Temple, a tranquil place of devotion dedicated to Lord Shiva, is situated on Peacock Island, one of the tiniest and most picturesque inhabited islands on the Brahmaputra River. The name 'Umananda' is derived from the Hindi words 'Uma,' which was a moniker for Lord Shiva's wife, and 'Ananda,' which means happiness.

The temple is located atop a hill known as Bhasmakala or Bhasmakuta and was originally constructed in 1694 AD by King Gadadhar Singha. Unfortunately, an earthquake in 1897 caused significant damage to the island, which was later rebuilt by a local wealthy merchant, and the temple was masterfully crafted by skilled Assamese artisans. The temple features idols of Lord Shiva and ten other Hindu gods in separate shrines.

Besides being a place of worship, the Umananda Temple stands out from conventional religious sites as a peaceful refuge, free from the noisy trappings of dogmatism. Its stunning natural surroundings and understated beauty make it a haven for lovers of nature. In fact, visitors are invited to sit and take in the island's enchanting ambiance, making it a pleasure to visit for reasons beyond the religious significance.