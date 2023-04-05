Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, and celebration of the festival

April 6th marks the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti, a festival of great importance in the Hindu religion. This occasion is also known as Hanumath Jayanti, Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, and Bajrangbali Jayanti. Lord Hanuman, who is believed to be the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari or Vayu Deva (the wind god), is the focus of this festive day.

The festival takes place in the Chaitra month, which typically corresponds to April in the Gregorian calendar, on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha. Maruti Nandan's birth anniversary is commemorated on this day with great fervor by followers of Lord Hanuman. The festival is observed by going to temples, engaging in special puja rituals, presenting Lord Hanuman with flowers and treats, decorating sacred sites, donning new clothing, and fasting. Additionally, worshippers chant mantras and sing hymns to Lord Hanuman to gain his blessings.