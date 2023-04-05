Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, and celebration of the festival

April 6th marks the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti, a festival of great importance in the Hindu religion. This occasion is also known as Hanumath Jayanti, Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, and Bajrangbali Jayanti. Lord Hanuman, who is believed to be the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari or Vayu Deva (the wind god), is the focus of this festive day.
The festival takes place in the Chaitra month, which typically corresponds to April in the Gregorian calendar, on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha. Maruti Nandan's birth anniversary is commemorated on this day with great fervor by followers of Lord Hanuman. The festival is observed by going to temples, engaging in special puja rituals, presenting Lord Hanuman with flowers and treats, decorating sacred sites, donning new clothing, and fasting. Additionally, worshippers chant mantras and sing hymns to Lord Hanuman to gain his blessings.
The date of Hanuman Jayanti is April 6, Thursday, according to Drik Panchang. The Purnima Tithi, on the other hand, will begin on April 5 at 9:19 AM and end on April 6 at 10:04 AM. The following Shubh Muhurat times should be noted by devotees planning to observe Hanuman Jayanti:
6:06 am to 7:40 am
10:49 am to 12:23 pm
12:23 pm to 1:58 pm
1:58 pm to 3:32 pm
5:07 pm to 6:41 pm
6:41 pm to 8:07 pm
Hanuman Jayanti is a celebration that commemorates the birthday of Lord Hanuman, who is one of the prominent characters in the Hindu epic Ramayana and a devoted follower of Lord Rama. The beginning of Lord Hanuman's life is linked to Lord Ram's era. According to the Drik Panchang, it is believed that Lord Hanuman was born during Chaitra Purnima on a Tuesday, just after sunrise. His birth occurred under the Chitra Nakshatra and Mesha Lagna.
Lord Hanuman is considered an incarnation of Mahadeva and is believed to possess Ashta Siddhi and Nav Nidhi. He embodies eternal energy, loyalty, and devotion. Worshipping Lord Hanuman is believed to bring balance, power, and prosperity into one's life.
Hanuman Jayanti is observed by devotees who observe a daylong fast, go to the Hanuman temple, pray to Lord Hanuman, read the Sunderkand Path, and offer sindoor (red vermilion) to him.
On the anniversary of Maruti Nandan's birth, devotees celebrate with great fervor by going to temples, engaging in religious activities, beautifying sacred locations, donning new clothing, and fasting. Devotees offer prayers and mantras to honor the blessings of the deity on Hanuman Jayanti, which occurs on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar.
The Hanuman Chalisa is a devotional song sung in praise of Lord Hanuman by a large number of worshipers. It is believed that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa will bless the devotee and grant their wishes. Hanuman Jayanti is significant because it honors the principles that Lord Hanuman represents, including power, devotion, humility, and service. His unwavering devotion to Lord Rama is depicted in the Hindu epic Ramayana, which inspires millions of followers around the world.
1) Om Shri Hanumate Namah.
2) Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Daata As Var Deen Janki Maata.
Additionally, Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand, and Bajarang Baan are the most popular hymns to praise and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.