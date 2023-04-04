Most Runs in IPL History Full List – 2008 to Present

Virat Kohli, the star batsman for RCB, currently holds the record for the highest number of runs scored in the IPL. With 6706 runs in 224 IPL matches (216 innings), Kohli has smashed five centuries and 45 fifties, maintaining a healthy average of 36.64.

Shikhar Dhawan comes in second, having scored 6284 runs in 207 IPL matches with an average of 35.11. 13 players have scored 4000 or more runs in the IPL, with players from RCB, PBKS, DC, MI, CSK, and KKR making up the top of the list. Four CSK players -

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu—three RCB players - Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Dinesh Karthik, and two players each from PBKS - Dhawan and Chris Gayle - and DC - David Warner and Gautam Gambhir - are among the highest run-getters in the IPL. Rohit Sharma from MI and Ajinkya Rahane from KKR also feature in the top 4000-plus runs.