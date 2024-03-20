Holi 2024: March 24 or 25? Choti Holi Date, Holika Dahan Time, and Festival in India

Holi, a widely celebrated Hindu festival, symbolizes the victory of good over evil, commemorating Vishnu as Narasimha's triumph over Hiranyakashipu. Also dubbed the festival of colors, love, and spring, it pays homage to the sacred relationship between Radha and Krishna. Originating in the Indian subcontinent, this religious observance of unity has transcended borders, spreading joy and happiness to various parts of Asia and the Western world through the Indian diaspora.

Holi 2024: Holika Dahan Schedule & Auspicious Timing

Holi 2024 Date: March 25, 2024, Day: Monday

Holika Dahan: March 24, 2024, Holika Dahan Day: Sunday

Purnima Tithi Begins: 09:54 on Mar 24, 2024, Purnima Tithi Ends: 12:29 on Mar 25, 2024

Holi in 2024

Holi, celebrated at the end of winter, occurs on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month, signaling the onset of spring. Its date varies with the lunar cycle, typically falling in March but occasionally in late February of the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, it falls on Monday, March 25th.

Choti Holi 2024

Also known as Holika Dahan, Choti Holi marks the beginning of the Holi festival and falls on March 24th this year.

Badi Holi in 2024

Badi Holi, also called Dulhendi, symbolizes the main day of the Holi festival and will be observed on March 25, 2024.

Holi earned its moniker, the Festival of Colors, from the exuberant custom of splashing and smearing vibrant powders and water onto one another. Rooted in India, this Hindu festival epitomizes the victory of good over evil and the onset of spring. The kaleidoscope of hues mirrors nature's diversity, dismantling social barriers, promoting unity, and spreading joy. Holi is a time for festivities, reconciliation, and embracing life's spectrum through the prism of color.

As an ancient Hindu tradition, Holi transcends borders, embraced by neighboring countries. This cultural extravaganza fosters camaraderie among Hindus and non-Hindus alike, as they engage in playful banter, dousing each other with colored powders and water. It serves as an opportunity to release the past, mend relationships, and practice forgiveness and reconciliation.

