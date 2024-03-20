Holi 2024: March 24 or 25? Choti Holi Date, Holika Dahan Time, and Festival in India
Holi, a widely celebrated Hindu festival, symbolizes the victory of good over evil, commemorating Vishnu as Narasimha's triumph over Hiranyakashipu. Also dubbed the festival of colors, love, and spring, it pays homage to the sacred relationship between Radha and Krishna. Originating in the Indian subcontinent, this religious observance of unity has transcended borders, spreading joy and happiness to various parts of Asia and the Western world through the Indian diaspora.
Holi 2024: Holika Dahan Schedule & Auspicious Timing
Holi 2024 Date: March 25, 2024, Day: Monday
Holika Dahan: March 24, 2024, Holika Dahan Day: Sunday
Purnima Tithi Begins: 09:54 on Mar 24, 2024, Purnima Tithi Ends: 12:29 on Mar 25, 2024
Holi in 2024
Holi, celebrated at the end of winter, occurs on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month, signaling the onset of spring. Its date varies with the lunar cycle, typically falling in March but occasionally in late February of the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, it falls on Monday, March 25th.
Choti Holi 2024
Also known as Holika Dahan, Choti Holi marks the beginning of the Holi festival and falls on March 24th this year.
Badi Holi in 2024
Badi Holi, also called Dulhendi, symbolizes the main day of the Holi festival and will be observed on March 25, 2024.
Holi earned its moniker, the Festival of Colors, from the exuberant custom of splashing and smearing vibrant powders and water onto one another. Rooted in India, this Hindu festival epitomizes the victory of good over evil and the onset of spring. The kaleidoscope of hues mirrors nature's diversity, dismantling social barriers, promoting unity, and spreading joy. Holi is a time for festivities, reconciliation, and embracing life's spectrum through the prism of color.
As an ancient Hindu tradition, Holi transcends borders, embraced by neighboring countries. This cultural extravaganza fosters camaraderie among Hindus and non-Hindus alike, as they engage in playful banter, dousing each other with colored powders and water. It serves as an opportunity to release the past, mend relationships, and practice forgiveness and reconciliation.
ALSO READ: Indian Railways Announces List of Festival Special Trains for Holi 2024
What is the real date of Holi?
Holi 2024 Date in India will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Falgun month. In the year 2024, Holi, the festival of colours, falls on Monday, March 25
What is the time of Holika Dahan in 2024?
Astrologer Pandit Manohar Acharya explains that the right time for performing Holika Dahan will start after 10:35 pm on March 24. On March 24, Bhadra Kaal will start from morning to 10:35 PM. It is prohibited to perform any kind of auspicious work or even worship god during the Bhadra Kaal period.