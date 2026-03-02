Holi 2026 Date in India: Is It on March 3 or March 4? Holika Dahan, Lunar Eclipse Timings and State-Wise Details

Holi 2026 has sparked widespread confusion across India, with some regions preparing to celebrate on March 3 while others mark the festival on March 4. The variation in dates is due to a rare astronomical event — a total lunar eclipse occurring on Phalguna Purnima — which has influenced the timing of Holika Dahan rituals in different states.
When Is Holi in 2026? Confirmed Date and Ritual Timeline
According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated on the full moon day (Phalguna Purnima) of the month of Phalguna. In 2026, the Purnima tithi begins on March 3 and continues into March 4.
Most religious calendars confirm:
Holika Dahan: March 3, 2026 (evening)
Holi (Dhulandi/Rangwali Holi): March 4, 2026
However, due to the lunar eclipse on March 3, some states have adjusted their celebration dates.
Total Lunar Eclipse on March 3, 2026: Timings and Impact in India
A total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan), often referred to as a “Blood Moon,” will take place on March 3, 2026. The eclipse will be visible across most parts of India, with full visibility in eastern states such as Assam.
Lunar Eclipse Timings (IST)
Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 3:58 PM
Partial Eclipse Begins: 5:08 PM
Total Eclipse Begins: 6:11 PM
Maximum Eclipse: 6:45 PM
Total Eclipse Ends: 7:19 PM
Partial Eclipse Ends: 8:22 PM
Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 9:32 PM
The Sutak period, considered inauspicious for religious rituals, begins approximately nine hours before the eclipse — around 6:20 AM on March 3 — and ends after the eclipse concludes.
Since Holika Dahan must be performed after sunset during Pradosh Kaal and when neither Bhadra nor Sutak is active, the eclipse timing has led to regional variations in observance.
Why Is There Confusion Over Holi 2026 Dates?
The key reason for the confusion lies in ritual restrictions during the Sutak period. In many regions, performing Holika Dahan during an eclipse is avoided. As a result:
Some states have chosen to conduct Holika Dahan earlier and celebrate Holi on March 3.
Others will perform Holika Dahan after the eclipse on the evening of March 3 and celebrate Holi on March 4.
Both approaches are based on local panchang calculations and traditional customs.
States Celebrating Holi on March 3, 2026
The following regions are expected to celebrate Holi on March 3:
Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri)
Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat)
Rajasthan (Jaisalmer)
Karnataka (Mangalore)
States Celebrating Holi on March 4, 2026
The following states and cities will observe Holi on March 4:
Uttar Pradesh
New Delhi
Rajasthan (Jaipur, Kota)
Maharashtra (Nagpur)
Karnataka (Bengaluru, Mysore)
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Andhra Pradesh
West Bengal
Odisha
Holika Dahan 2026: Significance and Muhurat Guidelines
Holika Dahan symbolises the burning away of evil and negativity. The ritual is rooted in the legend of Prahlad and Holika, representing faith and righteousness triumphing over arrogance and cruelty.
In 2026, since the lunar eclipse ends by early evening, many communities will perform Holika Dahan after the eclipse during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal on March 3, once Sutak restrictions are lifted.
Devotees are advised to follow local panchang guidance for exact muhurat timings in their respective cities.
Why Is Holi Celebrated? History and Cultural Significance
1. Victory of Good Over Evil
Holi commemorates the defeat of the demoness Holika and the protection of Prahlad, symbolising that truth and devotion ultimately prevail.
2. Celebration of Spring
The festival marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring, bringing renewal, blossoming flowers and a joyful atmosphere.
3. Festival of Unity and Forgiveness
Holi encourages people to set aside past differences. Families and friends come together, apply colors and share festive sweets.
4. Association with Lord Krishna
In places like Mathura and Vrindavan, Holi is deeply connected with the playful legends of Lord Krishna and Radha, where the tradition of playing with colours is believed to have originated.
While Holi 2026 will primarily be celebrated on March 4 with Holika Dahan on March 3, regional variations due to the lunar eclipse have led some states to observe the festival on March 3.
Regardless of the date, Holi continues to symbolise joy, renewal, unity and the triumph of good over evil across India.
