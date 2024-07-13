How to Port From JIO to BSNL

Step-by-Step Guide to Porting from Jio to BSNL in July 2024

1. Obtain a Unique Porting Code (UPC): Begin the porting process by obtaining a Unique Porting Code (UPC). Send an SMS from your Jio number to 1900 in this format: PORT <Your 10-digit Mobile Number>. For instance, if your number is 9876543210, send PORT 9876543210 to 1900.

2. UPC Validity: Once received, note that the UPC is generally valid for 15 days across most regions. In Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and North East areas, it remains valid for 30 days. Ensure you complete the porting process within this timeframe.

3. Visit BSNL Store or Authorized Retailer: Take your UPC to the nearest BSNL store or authorized retailer. Carry along a passport-sized photograph and a valid ID proof. Fill out a Customer Application Form (CAF) at the store and pay a nominal porting fee.

4. Processing and Approval: BSNL and Jio will process your porting request, which may take a few days. You will receive an SMS from BSNL indicating the date and time of your number porting. Upon completion, your Jio SIM will cease to function.

5. Activate BSNL SIM: At the designated time, insert your new BSNL SIM card. If you encounter any issues, contact BSNL customer care at 1800-180-1503 (from any operator) or 1503 (from BSNL) for assistance.

Important Notes:

Ensure all dues with your current operator (if applicable) are cleared, especially for postpaid connections.

Government regulations stipulate activation within 3 working days for intra-circle porting and up to 5 working days for inter-circle porting without service interruption.

An MNP (Mobile Number Portability) application may be declined for several reasons

1. Outstanding Dues: If the subscriber has unpaid bills or outstanding dues with their current operator.

2. Service Duration: If the subscriber has not completed the mandatory 90 days of service with their current operator.

3. Legal Jurisdiction: If the mobile number is involved in a court jurisdiction.

4. Service Availability: If the requested telecom operator does not provide service in the subscriber’s area, region, or city.

5. Invalid UPC: If the Unique Porting Code (UPC) provided by the subscriber is incorrect or invalid.

6. Contractual Obligations: If the mobile number is bound by contractual obligations or has pending commitments to fulfill.

Subscribers have the option to withdraw a porting request by sending an SMS to 1900 within 24 hours of initiating the request. The SMS should include the word ‘CANCEL’ followed by a space and the ten-digit mobile number associated with the porting request.

It's important to note that once the UPC has been submitted, withdrawal is not possible, and any porting charges paid are non-refundable.