Hug Day 2023: Wishes and Quotes to share on Hug Day

Hug Day is celebrated on the seventh day of Valentine's Week, which is observed globally on 12th February. This day is dedicated to the expression of love, affection, and care through the warm and comforting embrace of a hug. A hug is a simple yet powerful act that conveys a message of love, support, and comfort.

Hugs have been proven to have numerous physical and emotional benefits. They release the hormone oxytocin, which is known to reduce stress, increase feelings of happiness and security, and lower blood pressure. This is why hugs are often considered a healing touch, capable of making one feel loved and accepted.