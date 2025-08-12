Independence Day 2025: Join Har Ghar Tiranga to Hoist the National Flag and Earn a Certificate

What is the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025?

Launched in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign transforms the act of flag hoisting from a ceremonial tradition into a personal expression of patriotism. The movement encourages every Indian household to raise the Tricolour between August 13 and 15, share selfies with it, and post them on the official campaign portal.

In 2025, the fourth edition goes a step further by appointing Har Ghar Tiranga Ambassadors—citizens who share their participation online and inspire others. These ambassadors receive digital badges and certificates as official recognition.

Har Ghar Tiranga Volunteer Programme – Roles, Benefits, and How to Register

To boost outreach, the Ministry of Culture has introduced a volunteer initiative where citizens actively promote the campaign at the grassroots level. Volunteers work in local communities to:

Help households correctly hoist the national flag in line with the Flag Code of India.

Distribute flags in their neighbourhoods.

Encourage people to upload selfies on the campaign portal.

Share inspiring stories about the Tiranga.

Starting August 2, volunteers receive localised tasks and guidance. Those who complete assignments get official certificates, while top performers with high engagement are honoured at state and national events.

Women's Empowerment Through Flag Production

Beyond patriotism, Har Ghar Tiranga has become an economic empowerment initiative. Across India, Self-Help Groups (SHGs)—especially women-led ones—are central to flag production.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government is funding the distribution of 60 lakh free flags in urban poor areas, all made by SHGs, benefiting nearly 29,000 women.

In Varanasi, SHGs have already produced 2.5 lakh flags for citywide distribution.

Since 2024, the reliance on centrally supplied flags has dropped significantly, with local production meeting most of the demand.

State-Wise Highlights of Har Ghar Tiranga Independence Day 2025 Celebrations

Uttar Pradesh: Over 4.6 crore flags to be hoisted, accompanied by rallies, cultural festivals, and community events.

Madhya Pradesh: Campaign merges with swachhata (cleanliness) and swadeshi (local pride) efforts through rallies, clean-up drives, and cultural activities.

Nationwide: SHGs are now producing the majority of campaign flags, boosting local employment and reducing dependence on government supply.

Step-by-Step Guide to Register for Har Ghar Tiranga Volunteer Programme 2025

Step 1: Visit the official Har Ghar Tiranga portal.

Step 2: Fill out the Volunteer Registration Form with your name, contact details, and location.

Step 3: Await task assignments starting August 2.

Step 4: Complete your assigned tasks and upload participation proof.

Direct Link: Available on the official campaign website.

Rewards, Digital Badges, and Certificates for Har Ghar Tiranga Participants

Digital Badge & Certificate: For citizens sharing Tiranga selfies online.

Volunteer Certificate: For registered volunteers completing assigned tasks.

Special Honours: For top contributors at state and national events.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is more than a symbolic gesture—it’s a people’s movement that connects citizens to the nation’s identity while empowering communities through local flag production. Whether by simply hoisting the Tiranga at home or volunteering to inspire others, every act of participation adds to the collective spirit of patriotism. This Independence Day, join the movement, earn your badge of honour, and let the Tricolour fly high in every heart and every home.

FAQ Q. Q: What is the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign? A. A nationwide initiative encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at home and share selfies online to promote patriotism. Q. Q: How do I earn the badge and certificate? A. Hoist the flag, take a selfie, upload it to the Har Ghar Tiranga portal, and register as a participant. Q. Q: How does the campaign empower women? A. Self-Help Groups, many of them women-led, are producing millions of flags, providing income and employment opportunities.

