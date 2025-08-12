Independence Day Flag Hoisting Rules 2025: Flag Code, Protocol & Penalties

Independence Day is more than just a national holiday—it is a reminder of India’s long struggle for freedom and the sacrifices made by countless patriots. Every year on August 15, the nation comes together to honour this historic moment with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, and expressions of unity. The hoisting of the Tricolour is not merely symbolic—it is governed by a set of rules under the Flag Code of India to ensure the dignity of the national emblem is preserved. Knowing and following these protocols allows citizens to participate in the celebrations with pride and respect.

Significance of Independence Day Flag Hoisting

Independence Day symbolises India’s victory over colonial rule and the birth of a sovereign nation. On this day, the Tricolour—with saffron at the top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom—is raised across schools, government buildings, homes, and public spaces.

The method of raising the flag differs from Republic Day:

Independence Day (Hoisting) – The flag is pulled up from the bottom of the pole to the top, symbolising the nation’s rise to freedom.

Republic Day (Unfurling) – The flag is tied at the top and released downwards to mark the adoption of the Constitution.

Rules for Hoisting the Indian Flag

General Protocol

Hoist the flag briskly and lower it slowly with respect.

Saffron must always appear at the top when hoisted.

When displayed vertically, saffron should be on the left from the viewer’s perspective.

The flag must have a 3:2 length-to-height ratio and be rectangular.

It can be made of cotton, polyester, wool, silk, or khadi (hand-spun or machine-made).

Timings

Traditionally flown from sunrise to sunset.

As per the July 20, 2022, amendment, it may also be displayed at night if properly illuminated.

Eligibility

Any citizen, private organisation, or educational institution can hoist the flag following the Flag Code of India, 2002.

Dos for Hoisting the Tricolour

Position of Prominence: Ensure the Tricolour is higher and more prominent than any other flag. Use a Clean Flag: It should be free from stains, tears, or damage. Respectful Disposal: Damaged flags must be disposed of privately, preferably by burning. Approved Materials: Use cotton, polyester, wool, silk, or khadi. Night Display: Allowed only with proper illumination. Ceremonial Use: Can be used to cover a statue or monument before unveiling, but must not touch the ground.

Don’ts for Hoisting the Tricolour

Never fly the flag upside down.

Do not let it touch the ground, floor, or water.

Avoid commercial use—not allowed on costumes, napkins, cushions, etc.

Do not drape it over vehicles, buildings, or platforms (except in certain official ceremonies).

No writing, printing, or defacing the flag.

Avoid wearing it as clothing below the waist.

No other flag should be placed above or alongside it on the same pole.

Mutilation or burning intentionally is a punishable offence.

Legal Provisions & Penalties

Under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971:

Disrespecting the flag can lead to up to 3 years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Violations of the Flag Code are considered serious offences.

The Flag Code of India, 2002: Key Points

Effective from January 26, 2002, the Flag Code consolidates all rules regarding the display of the national flag.

Structure:

Part I – General description of the flag. Part II – Rules for citizens, private organisations, and educational institutions. Part III – Rules for government and public bodies.

Important Updates:

December 2021 – Polyester and machine-made flags permitted (previously only khadi).

July 2022 – Night display allowed if illuminated.

Hoisting the Indian national flag on Independence Day is a privilege and a mark of respect towards the nation’s hard-earned freedom. By adhering to the Flag Code of India, 2002 and following the do’s and don’ts, every citizen can ensure that the Tricolour is displayed with the honour it deserves. This August 15, let’s not just raise the flag high, but also uphold the values of unity, integrity, and patriotism it represents.

FAQ Q. Q1: Can I hoist the national flag at my home? A. Yes, as long as you follow the Flag Code guidelines. Q. Q2: Is night-time flag display allowed? A. Yes, but it must be visible and properly lit. Q. Q5: Can I wear the Tricolour as clothing? A. No, except for small badges or pins worn respectfully.

