Independence Day 2025 Tickets: How to Attend the Red Fort Flag Hoisting and PM Modi’s Speech

India will mark its 79th Independence Day on 15 August 2025, commemorating 78 full years since the nation gained freedom from British rule in 1947. As per tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour at Delhi’s historic Red Fort and deliver his Independence Day address to the nation.

This year’s event, like every year, is open to the public through an official ticketing system managed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). If you’ve always wanted to experience the flag hoisting and celebrations in person, here’s your complete guide to booking tickets, reaching the venue, and ensuring a smooth entry.

Independence Day 2025 Ticket Prices and Seating Categories

Visitors can choose from three ticket categories, each offering different seating proximity and amenities:

General – ₹20

Standard/Mid-Level – ₹100

Premium – ₹500

Each ticket admits one person only and must be accompanied by a valid government-issued photo ID at entry.

How to Book Independence Day 2025 Tickets Online

Online ticket sales open on 13 August 2025 through the official portals:

Booking process:

Visit one of the official MoD websites. Click on the "Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking" link. Enter your name, mobile number, and ticket quantity. Upload a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, Passport, or Voter ID). Select your preferred ticket category (₹20, ₹100, or ₹500). Make payment via UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking. Download your e-ticket with its QR code and seat details. Keep it printed or saved on your phone for entry.

Offline Booking for Independence Day 2025 Tickets in Delhi

A limited number of tickets will be available 10–12 August 2025 at designated government counters in Delhi.

Steps for offline booking:

Carry your original photo ID for verification.

Pay in cash or through digital modes.

Collect your physical ticket, which must be presented at the gate.

Since offline tickets are limited, arriving early is advisable.

Independence Day 2025 Entry Rules and Security Guidelines

Metro travel is recommended — Lal Qila and Chandni Chowk metro stations will open from 4:00 AM on 15 August.

Aim to reach between 6:30–7:00 AM; entry gates open at 7:00 AM, and the Prime Minister’s speech begins at 7:30 AM.

Bring both your ticket and the original photo ID used during booking.

Expect strict security checks; avoid carrying restricted items (full list available on the Rashtraparv MoD portal).

Travel and Safety Measures for Independence Day Celebrations in Delhi

Security in Delhi will be at its highest level during the event:

10,000+ police personnel deployed.

3,000+ traffic police manage routes and parking.

700 AI-powered facial recognition cameras in use at key points.

Enhanced checks at airports, railway stations, bus stops, malls, and markets.

Special parking arrangements and traffic diversions will be announced by the Delhi Traffic Police closer to the date.

Why 15 August 2025 Marks India’s 79th Independence Day

While some mistakenly think it’s the 78th celebration by subtracting 1947 from 2025, the first Independence Day was celebrated in 1947 itself. Counting inclusively, 2025 marks the 79th observance, though India has completed 78 full years of independence.

Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking Summary Table

Mode How to Book Dates Available Documents Needed Price Online aamantran.mod.gov.in, e-invitations.mod.gov.in Aug 13, 2025 Aadhaar, Passport, or Voter ID ₹20 / ₹100 / ₹500 Offline Govt counters in Delhi Aug 10–12, 2025 Aadhaar, Passport, or Voter ID ₹20 / ₹100 / ₹500

Attending the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort is a rare opportunity to witness a defining moment in India’s national calendar. Book your tickets early, plan your travel, and prepare for security checks — so you can focus entirely on the pride and unity of the occasion.

FAQ Q. Q1. Why is India celebrating its 79th Independence Day in 2025? A. India counts August 15, 1947, as the first Independence Day, making 2025 the 79th celebration Q. Q2. When did India gain independence? A. India became independent from British rule on August 15, 1947. Q. Q3. Who will deliver the Independence Day speech in 2025? A. The Prime Minister of India will address the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi.

