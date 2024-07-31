Indian Olympic medal Winners List Till 2024

India's Olympic journey is a remarkable story of ambition, resilience, and a relentless drive for sporting excellence. From its early beginnings to a steadily growing medal tally, India's presence on the global sporting stage has been nothing short of transformative.

This narrative pays tribute to the pivotal moments, legendary athletes, and unyielding determination that have propelled the nation to new heights in sports.

As we revisit the defining chapters of India's Olympic history and explore the factors behind its progress, we celebrate a nation that has secured 41 medals across 25 Olympic Games—a true reflection of its dedication to excellence.



Indian Olympic winner's name list