The Hundred Men 2024: Teams, Venue, Schedule, and Live Streaming Channel

The highly anticipated fourth edition of The Hundred Men's competition is poised to commence on July 23, 2024, with an opening match between the Oval Invincibles and the Birmingham Phoenix at the iconic Oval. This exhilarating tournament will culminate with the Final at Lord’s on August 18, promising a month of intense cricket action.
Eight formidable teams will compete in the 2024 tournament:
Oval Invincibles
Birmingham Phoenix
Southern Brave
London Spirit
Welsh Fire
Manchester Originals
Trent Rockets
Northern Superchargers
The competition format features 32 league games, followed by an Eliminator and the Final. This structure ensures each team has ample opportunity to advance to the knockout stages, maintaining a high level of competition throughout the tournament.
The Hundred, introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2021, offers a unique and fast-paced cricket format. Each team plays a single 100-ball innings, deviating from the traditional overs-based structure.
25-ball Powerplay: During this period, only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle, encouraging aggressive batting.
90-second Strategic Timeout: Teams can take a brief pause for tactical discussions, adding a layer of strategy to the game.
These changes are designed to provide a quicker, more family-friendly version of cricket, aiming to attract new audiences and boost fan engagement. The tournament's format, combined with the presence of high-profile international stars, has significantly increased viewership and popularity since its inception.
As the reigning champions, the Oval Invincibles are eager to defend their title. Meanwhile, the Manchester Originals, last year's runners-up, will be determined to go one step further this season. Other teams are also set to make their mark, ensuring a fiercely contested tournament.
Fans worldwide can catch the action live through various broadcast and streaming services:
The Hundred Men’s 2024 promises to be a thrilling tournament, showcasing the best of cricket in a modern and engaging format. Fans can look forward to exciting matches, innovative gameplay, and top-tier performances from some of the world’s finest cricketers.