The Hundred Men 2024: Teams, Venue, Schedule, and Live Streaming Channel

The highly anticipated fourth edition of The Hundred Men's competition is poised to commence on July 23, 2024, with an opening match between the Oval Invincibles and the Birmingham Phoenix at the iconic Oval. This exhilarating tournament will culminate with the Final at Lord’s on August 18, promising a month of intense cricket action.

Teams and Structure

Eight formidable teams will compete in the 2024 tournament:

Oval Invincibles

Birmingham Phoenix

Southern Brave

London Spirit

Welsh Fire

Manchester Originals

Trent Rockets

Northern Superchargers

The competition format features 32 league games, followed by an Eliminator and the Final. This structure ensures each team has ample opportunity to advance to the knockout stages, maintaining a high level of competition throughout the tournament.

Format and Innovations

The Hundred, introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2021, offers a unique and fast-paced cricket format. Each team plays a single 100-ball innings, deviating from the traditional overs-based structure.

Key innovations include

25-ball Powerplay: During this period, only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle, encouraging aggressive batting.

90-second Strategic Timeout: Teams can take a brief pause for tactical discussions, adding a layer of strategy to the game.

These changes are designed to provide a quicker, more family-friendly version of cricket, aiming to attract new audiences and boost fan engagement. The tournament's format, combined with the presence of high-profile international stars, has significantly increased viewership and popularity since its inception.

Defending Champions and Contenders

As the reigning champions, the Oval Invincibles are eager to defend their title. Meanwhile, the Manchester Originals, last year's runners-up, will be determined to go one step further this season. Other teams are also set to make their mark, ensuring a fiercely contested tournament.

Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

Fans worldwide can catch the action live through various broadcast and streaming services:

The Hundred Men’s 2024 promises to be a thrilling tournament, showcasing the best of cricket in a modern and engaging format. Fans can look forward to exciting matches, innovative gameplay, and top-tier performances from some of the world’s finest cricketers.



The Hundred Men’s 2024 Fixtures