International Men’s Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme & Importance

Today is International Men's day. Each year, November 19th gives us the special chance to honor and express our appreciation for all the good contributions that men make to society, the home, and the workplace.
Here's what you need to know about the significance and history and its importance behind the celebration of this day.
The theme of International Men's Day 2022 is "Helping Men and Boys" and the focus is on promoting healthy male role models and educating the public about male health.
A History professor from Trinidadian Tabago, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh established November 19th as International Men's Day in 1999. However, the struggle to establish an International Men's day started way before that and dates back to almost as early as the 1960s.
Many males were campaigning on a small scale to fix February 23rd International Men's Day, the equivalent of March 8th, which is International Women's day. And these conversations centered on the concept that we should all take a moment to consider their health and happiness. Initially, the approach was rather rhetoric. But the founders of International Men's Day (IMD) want everyone to know that they aren't trying to compete with International Women's Day; rather, they want to shine a spotlight on men's achievements.
According to the founder's statement on the International Men's Day website, Dr. Teelucksingh says, "The concept and themes of International Men's Day are designed to give hope to the depressed, faith to the lonely, comfort to the broken-hearted, transcend barriers, eliminate stereotypes, and create a more caring humanity."
The campaigners who insisted on having an International Men's day rightfully felt that it was important to recognize, celebrate and commemorate men's valuable contributions to society as well.
Thus, the idea of a day dedicated to males came forth not in reaction to International Women's Day but rather to draw attention to the unique health challenges that men experience all over the world.
Men are always expected and assumed to be strong, and society often fails to show empathy toward them. They are seen as the major provider, and many societies are completely apathetic to their inner struggles.
It's important to remember that the motivation for creating a day dedicated specifically to men is not just to celebrate them, but to teach them about and encourage them to develop and enhance the social, cultural, and humanitarian values necessary to create a just and secure society.
When discussing this topic in today's context, there are a few challenges. In many situations, male entitlement continues to be a big and seemingly ever-present societal issue worldwide. And so the concept of a specific day dedicated to males may seem strange in some circles.
But that doesn't weaken the fact that many men have achieved tremendous strides in society by loving others around them, treating them with respect, pushing them to achieve their goals, and teaching them progressive ideals via their own actions and words.
International Men's Day is dedicated to celebrating those men who have set an example for others by making sacrifices for the benefit of their loved ones, whether those sacrifices have been publicized or not.
International Men's Day also raises important issues pertaining to men's health. The Harvard Medical School's Harvard Health Publishing reports that males are more likely to develop and die from chronic diseases earlier in life than women.
Harvard Medical School reveals that males are roughly ten times more likely to have an inguinal hernia than women are and that men are also five times more likely to develop an aortic aneurysm.
A 2018 WHO study also reveals that noncommunicable illnesses and injuries account for 86% of male mortality in the European Region. Not just that. WHO also mentions other ailments such as cardiovascular illnesses, malignancies, diabetes, and respiratory disorders to be the leading cause of global male mortality.
Most men completely overlook or downplay extremely significant health hazards they confront.
Thus, the goal of celebrating International Men's Day is to encourage men to not only adopt more liberal social views but also to learn about and prioritize their own health.
Therefore, on today's date, make sure to take a moment to express your gratitude towards the men in your life.