Lachit Borphukan App: Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Portal

The Assam Government has taken a monumental step to commemorate one of Assam's most valiant and courageous commanders, Lachit Borphukan. To mark his 400th Birth Anniversary, the Assam Government has launched the Lachit Borphukan App, entirely dedicated towards honoring one of the state's most significant figures.

He is known for his immense valour, patriotism, and selfless service towards the state. The government has rightfully dedicated an app to celebrate his life journey and contribution towards the state