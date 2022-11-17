Lachit Borphukan App: Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Portal

The Assam Government has taken a monumental step to commemorate one of Assam's most valiant and courageous commanders, Lachit Borphukan. To mark his 400th Birth Anniversary, the Assam Government has launched the Lachit Borphukan App, entirely dedicated towards honoring one of the state's most significant figures.
He is known for his immense valour, patriotism, and selfless service towards the state. The government has rightfully dedicated an app to celebrate his life journey and contribution towards the state
Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Lachit Borphukan App on 26th October 2022 as a way to pay tribute to the late freedom fighter of Assam. As an endeavour to keep his contributions alive among the present and the future generations of Assam, the Lachit Borphukan App is all about paying tribute to him.
The Assam Government has appealed to everyone to be involved in this celebration, and write an essay on Lachit Borphukan, as a gesture of paying respect. The best essays will be chosen and published and featured in various magazines published by the government. The essay has to be written in the prescribed format on a plain white paper.
Step 1: To download the Lachit Borphukan App, go to the Lachit Borphukan app Portal
Step 2: Scroll down the website to spot the exact option to download the App
Step 3: You can either download the app from the dedicated link, or scan the QR code provided.
To register yourself for the Lachit Borphukan App, make sure to download it on your phone. Visit the official website to learn more. You can also register yourself on the live portal directly.
Next, you need to click on the "Upload Writing" option in the upper right corner of the homepage.
The next step is to choose the country and add the captcha code.
Next, you will be instructed to enter the mobile number and Email ID.
At last, click on Get OTP option and enter it when prompted. You will be successfully registered
Registered candidates will be able to submit their essay through the portal or the app.
Kindly note that registering yourself is mandatory.
As of now, three formats have been approved by the Assam Government for essay writing.
Pre-formatted Booklet: Applicants can write their essay on a preformatted book that will be available free of cost at the District authority.
Plain Paper: Applicants can write their essay on a plain paper and upload on the dedicated app
Online: Applicants can also upload their article by writing on Google docs or any other Word format
