International Men's Day 2022: Quotes and Greetings to Share

November 19 is recognised across the globe as International Men's Day to appreciate and recognize the contributions of men into the society, while also initiating a dialogue on a number of important topics, including health concerns, forms of abuse experienced by males, and instances of prejudice against men.

The theme chosen for International Men's Day 2022 is, "Helping Men and Boys". Today is the perfect day to show some appreciation for the men in your life, and the overall society for their service and honour their sacrifices.