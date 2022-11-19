International Men's Day 2022: Quotes and Greetings to Share

November 19 is recognised across the globe as International Men's Day to appreciate and recognize the contributions of men into the society, while also initiating a dialogue on a number of important topics, including health concerns, forms of abuse experienced by males, and instances of prejudice against men.
The theme chosen for International Men's Day 2022 is, "Helping Men and Boys". Today is the perfect day to show some appreciation for the men in your life, and the overall society for their service and honour their sacrifices.
To commemorate this day, you can craft a heartfelt message for the important men in your life, and make them feel seen and heard. You can also share the following quotes to your WhatsApp stories and other social media like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." -Robert Green Ingersoll
No great man lives in vain. The history of the world is but the biography of great men." -Thomas Carlyle
The first step to be a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones someone else is carrying." - Mehmet Murat İldan.
We are eternally grateful for the brave men who show their humanity, the men who advocate for women, the guys who stand up to bigotry, and the men who are excellent allies. Happy International Men's Day
To all the guys who, in this all overly demanding and ambitious world, have forged their own paths, thank you for showing the way. I pray that you find comfort and support. May all the men in the world have a wonderful day today. Happy International Men's Day
To all the men out there who are wonderful fathers, brothers, and friends, my heartfelt gratitude. As the world celebrates men today, I wish you a joyous International Men's Day.
You sacrifice your comfort so that your loved ones can be happy. The world over, males, rejoice! God bless you.
Here's to the one who holds everyone together, the pillar of the household who has never wavered in their support. As the world celebrates males today, I wish you a joyous day.
Pratidin Time wishes all the men a very Happy International Men's Day! We pray for your health and well-being and we would like you to know that you are not alone. We see everything that you do for your family and the society, and we are eternally grateful.