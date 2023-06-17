International Picnic Day 2023: Embracing Togetherness and Nature

Picnics are probably one of the most cherished occasions in everyone’s lives. In India, the winter months are the most preferred months for enjoying an outdoor picnic. International Picnic Day offers a chance to gather with loved ones, relish delicious food, and appreciate the beauty of nature while forging lasting memories. Every year on June 18th, families and friends come together to celebrate International Picnic Day. This conveniently positioned occasion in the heart of June invites us to savor good weather and sunshine while enjoying a delightful meal in the great outdoors. However, even if the weather doesn't cooperate, an indoor picnic can be a charming alternative, providing a cozy and intimate setting.