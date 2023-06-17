International Picnic Day 2023: Embracing Togetherness and Nature

Picnics are probably one of the most cherished occasions in everyone’s lives. In India, the winter months are the most preferred months for enjoying an outdoor picnic. International Picnic Day offers a chance to gather with loved ones, relish delicious food, and appreciate the beauty of nature while forging lasting memories. Every year on June 18th, families and friends come together to celebrate International Picnic Day. This conveniently positioned occasion in the heart of June invites us to savor good weather and sunshine while enjoying a delightful meal in the great outdoors. However, even if the weather doesn't cooperate, an indoor picnic can be a charming alternative, providing a cozy and intimate setting.
The French Revolution saw the widespread opening of public parks, which is when the modern idea of picnicking first emerged. The modern word "picnic" has its roots in the French phrase "pique-nique." It gave people a casual setting to get together and eat outside in the royal parks. Picnics gradually gained popularity and spread to many different cultures and countries. As portrayed in the writings of authors like Jane Austen, picnics transformed into elaborate social events in England during the 19th century. The elaborate menus for these events, which required days of planning, gave the outdoor dining experience a touch of sophistication.
International Picnic Day carries great significance as a celebration of togetherness, nature, and the simple joys of outdoor dining. It serves as a reminder to pause our busy lives, unite with loved ones, and create lasting memories while relishing delicious food amidst beautiful surroundings. This special day encourages us to appreciate the beauty of nature, foster connections with family and friends, and embrace the relaxation and rejuvenation that comes from spending time outdoors. It reminds us to cherish moments of shared happiness and cultivate harmony with the world around us.