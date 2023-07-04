July 2023 Supermoon: Witness the Spectacular Buck Moon in the Night Sky

The Splendor of the Buck Moon

In addition to its supermoon status, the July full moon is often referred to as the Buck Moon. According to the almanac, the name "Buck Moon" derives from the time when male deer (bucks) grow their antlers during their annual shedding and regrowth cycle. Native American cultures also recognize the significance of this moon, attributing different names to it. Some names, such as "hot moon," highlight the connection with summer weather, while others like "raspberry moon" and "ripe corn moon" signify the ideal periods for harvesting fruits and crops.

Other Supermoons and Celestial Events: While July's supermoon marks a remarkable start to the year, it is just the beginning. In 2023, there will be a total of 13 full moons, with three more supermoons to look forward to. The month of August will witness two supermoons, including a blue moon, which will be the closest moon to Earth for the year. The final supermoon of 2023 will grace the night sky on September 29, offering another captivating lunar spectacle.

Beyond the realm of the moon, celestial events such as lunar and solar eclipses and meteor showers add further splendor to the night sky. On October 14, people across North, Central, and South America will have the opportunity to witness an annular solar eclipse, characterized by the moon passing between the sun and Earth, creating a magnificent glowing halo effect. In addition, a partial lunar eclipse will take place on October 28, visible from various parts of the world.

Furthermore, throughout the year, meteor showers will dazzle stargazers. From the Southern Delta Aquariids in July to the Ursids in December, these meteor showers offer captivating displays best observed during the late evening until dawn, away from areas with light pollution.