Kartik Purnima 2025: Date, Tithi, Moonrise Time, Rituals, and Significance of Dev Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti

Kartik Purnima, one of the most sacred and spiritually significant full moon days in Hinduism, will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. This auspicious day falls on the full moon (Purnima) of the Kartik month, which marks the end of the holy period of Kartik Maas — a month devoted to charity, fasting, and illumination.
In 2025, Kartik Purnima coincides with Dev Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, making it a day of immense religious significance across India. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.
Kartik Purnima 2025: Date, Tithi, and Moonrise Time
Kartik Purnima Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Purnima Tithi Begins: November 4, 2025, at 10:36 PM
Purnima Tithi Ends: November 5, 2025, at 6:48 PM
Moonrise Time: 5:11 PM
According to the Hindu Panchang, the most auspicious time for performing Kartik Snan (holy bath) and Deep Daan rituals is during early morning and evening hours.
Kartik Snan Muhurat: 4:52 AM – 5:44 AM
Morning Puja Muhurat: 7:58 AM – 9:20 AM
Pradosh Kaal (Evening Puja): 5:15 PM – 7:05 PM
Deep Daan Muhurat: 5:15 PM – 5:50 PM
Spiritual Significance of Kartik Purnim
Kartik Purnima is regarded as the most auspicious of all Purnimas in the Hinadu calendar. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, purification of the soul, and attainment of moksha (liberation). Taking a holy dip in the Ganges or other sacred rivers on this day is believed to cleanse sins and bestow divine blessings.
The day also signifies the Dev Diwali, when it is believed that gods and goddesses descend to Earth to celebrate Diwali on the ghats of Kashi (Varanasi), lighting millions of diyas along the riverbanks.
Deep Daan Rituals and the 365-Wick Diya Tradition
One of the most significant rituals of Kartik Purnima is Deep Daan, or the offering of lamps. Devotees light diyas made of pure ghee or mustard oil in odd numbers such as 5, 7, 11, 21, or 101.
Lighting the 365-wick diya is considered especially auspicious, symbolizing devotion for every day of the year. Performing this ritual is said to bring prosperity, good fortune, and continuous divine blessings.
If visiting a holy river is not possible, devotees can perform snan at home by mixing a few drops of Gangajal in the bathing water, followed by lighting diyas before Tulsi plants, household temples, and entrances.
Tulsi Vivah and Bhishma Panchak
Kartik Purnima also marks the conclusion of the Tulsi Vivah ceremony — the divine wedding of Goddess Tulsi (holy basil) to Lord Shaligram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This event signifies the beginning of the wedding season in Hindu tradition.
Additionally, it marks the last day of the Bhishma Panchak Vrat, observed during the final five days of the Kartik month. This period is dedicated to self-purification, devotion, and charitable deeds.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Celebrations Across India
Coinciding with Kartik Purnima, Guru Nanak Jayanti (also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab) will also be celebrated on November 5, 2025. Devotees around the world commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.
Gurudwaras are illuminated with lights and decorated with flowers. Devotees engage in Akhand Path (continuous recitation of Guru Granth Sahib), Shabad Kirtan (devotional singing), and Langar Sewa (community kitchen), reflecting the Sikh values of equality and selfless service.
Dev Diwali 2025: The Festival of Lights for the Gods
In Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, Kartik Purnima transforms into a spectacular celebration known as Dev Diwali. The Ghats of the Ganga River are adorned with thousands of glowing diyas, symbolizing the celestial descent of gods to celebrate Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura.
The event includes grand Ganga Aarti, devotional music, and community feasts, creating an atmosphere of divine serenity and devotion.
Puja Vidhi and Mantras to Chant on Kartik Purnima
Puja Vidhi:
Begin the day with an early morning bath in the Ganges or with Gangajal at home.
Clean and decorate your home and temple space.
Light a ghee diya before Lord Vishnu and offer Tulsi Patra.
Perform Satyanarayan Katha and offer Panchamrit and Panjeeri as bhog.
Conclude the rituals with Aarti and Arghya (offering water) to the Moon.
Sacred Mantras to Chant:
Om Namo Narayanaya – for Lord Vishnu’s blessings
Om Chandraaya Namah – for peace and prosperity
Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya – for liberation and spiritual strength
Kartik Purnima 2025 holds unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance, blending the devotion of Dev Diwali, the sacredness of Tulsi Vivah, and the teachings of Guru Nanak Jayanti. This full moon day unites people across faiths in acts of light, charity, and gratitude — reminding us that true spirituality lies in illuminating the world with kindness and faith.
