Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Story, and Why Women Fast for Their Husbands

Karwa Chauth, one of the most significant festivals for married Hindu women, will be celebrated on Friday, October 10, 2025. This day is dedicated to love, devotion, and the longevity of husbands, with women observing a strict nirjala fast—without food or water—from sunrise to moonrise.
Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Timing, and Moonrise
The festival is observed on thefourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, also known as Chauth. In 2025, the timings are as follows:
|Event
|Date & Time
|Karwa Chauth
|Friday, October 10, 2025
|Puja Muhurat
|5:57 PM – 7:11 PM
|Fasting Duration
|6:19 AM – 8:13 PM
|Moonrise
|8:13 PM
|Chaturthi Tithi Begins
|10:54 PM, October 9
|Chaturthi Tithi Ends
|7:38 PM, October 10
Women begin the day with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared by mothers-in-law, and break their fast only after sighting the moon in the evening.
The Story Behind Karwa Chauth
The word Karwa refers to an earthen pot used in rituals to offer water to the moon, while Chauth signifies the fourth day of Kartik month. The festival has ancient origins, with references even in the Mahabharata.
One of the most famous legends associated with Karwa Chauth is the story of Queen Veeravati. On her first Karwa Chauth fast, she struggled to complete the fast due to weakness. Her brothers tricked her by using mirrors to make her believe the moon had risen, and she broke her fast early. Shortly after, she received news that her husband had died. Devastated, Veeravati prayed with utmost devotion, and her husband was miraculously brought back to life. Since then, the festival has symbolized devotion and love, with women fasting for their husbands’ long lives.
Significance of Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth is not just a ritual; it is a celebration of love, trust, and commitment in marriage. The festival reflects the following aspects:
Marital Devotion: Women fast for their husband’s health, long life, and prosperity.
Mutual Respect: Husbands often show appreciation through gifts, gestures, and care.
Equality in Modern Times: Some men also fast for their wives, celebrating love and togetherness.
Cultural Tradition: The festival aligns with Sankashti Chaturthi, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and includes worship of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha.
Karwa Chauth 2025: Sargi Rituals, Traditional Foods, and Significance
Rituals and Practices
Morning Rituals and Sargi
Women start their day before sunrise with Sargi, a special pre-dawn meal that provides energy to sustain the day-long fast. After bathing and dressing in festive attire, they perform prayers and take a Sankalp, pledging to observe the fast for the wellbeing of their husbands and families.
Evening Puja and Moon Sighting
In the evening, women participate in Karwa Chauth Katha, listening to the story of Queen Veeravati while performing rituals. They offer water, or Arghya, to the moon using the Karwa, then view their husband’s face through a sieve. The fast is broken when husbands give the first morsel of food or sip of water, symbolizing love, trust, and marital unity.
Why Women Fast for Their Husbands
Fasting on Karwa Chauth is believed to ensure a happy, long, and prosperous married life. Women pray for their husbands’ longevity while honoring Goddess Parvati, who performed penance for Lord Shiva. The fast represents devotion, patience, and the spiritual bond between husband and wife.
Cultural and Spiritual Value
Karwa Chauth transcends ritualistic practice and embodies:
Faith and Devotion: Following the fast demonstrates enduring faith in marital bonds.
Strength of Women: The fast and associated rituals reflect patience, perseverance, andnari shakti (women’s power).
Family Bonding: Sharing Sargi and performing puja together strengthens intergenerational ties and family unity.
Karwa Chauth 2025 is more than a day of fasting; it is a celebration of love, devotion, and maritalcommitment. Observing the fast, performing puja, and following rituals with sincerity brings blessings of long life, health, and prosperity for one’s husband, while honoring the timeless traditions of Hindu culture.