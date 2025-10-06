Karwa Chauth 2025: Dos and Don’ts for First-Time Fasters

Karwa Chauth, one of the most revered Hindu festivals, will be observed on Friday, October 10, 2025. Celebrated predominantly in North India, this day is dedicated to love, devotion, and the longevity of husbands. Women observe a nirjala fast—without food or water—from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the health, prosperity, and long life of their spouses. For first-time participants, understanding the rituals, dos, and don’ts is essential to celebrate the day correctly and meaningfully.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Muhurat, and Moonrise

The festival is observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, the Chaturthi tithi begins at 10:54 PM on October 9 and ends at 7:38 PM on October 10.

Event Date and Time Karwa Chauth 2025 Friday, October 10, 2025 Puja Muhurat 06:08 PM to 07:20 PM Fasting Duration 06:10 AM to 09:01 PM Moonrise (Chandrodaya) 09:01 PM

Observing the vrat with correct timing ensures an auspicious celebration. Women perform the Karwa Chauth Puja during the evening and break the fast only after sighting the moon and performing the Arghya ritual.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Correct Date, Muhurat, Moonrise, and Fasting Time

Understanding the Significance of Karwa Chauth

The term Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, comes from the small earthen pot (Karwa) used during the puja to offer water to the moon. The festival holds deep emotional and spiritual significance for married women:

Love and Devotion: Women fast to pray for their husbands’ longevity and well-being.

Faith and Sacrifice: The day symbolizes endurance, patience, and dedication.

Cultural Tradition: Coinciding with Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees also worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya.

Dos of Karwa Chauth for First-Time Fasters

Start the Day with Sargi

Sargi is a pre-dawn meal prepared by the mother-in-law and includes fruits, sweets, dry fruits, vermicelli, and light dishes. Eating Sargi before sunrise ensures stamina throughout the fast. Dress Traditionally

Wear ethnic attire in shades of red, pink, or maroon. Adorn yourself with sindoor, bangles, mehendi, and jewellery as symbols of marital bliss. Participate in Puja Rituals

Join family or communityKarwa Chauth Katha sessions in the evening. Offer prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for marital happiness. Break the Fast After Moonrise

Look at the moon through a sieve, then at your husband’s face. He will offer water and the first morsel of food to complete the fast. Morning Rituals and Sankalp

After a holy bath, take theSankalp (pledge) to observe the fast for your husband’s prosperity and long life.

Don’ts of Karwa Chauth for First-Time Fasters

Do Not Skip Sargi

Missing the pre-dawn meal can make it difficult to sustain the fast. Eat well and hydrate properly before sunrise. Avoid Food and Water During the Fast

Breaking the fast mid-way without intention compromises the sanctity of the ritual. Avoid Wearing Black or White

These colors are considered inauspicious. Opt for vibrant, traditional colors symbolizing positivity and prosperity. Do Not Use Sharp Objects

Avoid scissors, needles, or knives on the day of Karwa Chauth, as it is believed to diminish the benefits of the fast. Avoid Giving White-Colored Items

Refrain from donating rice, milk, or curd, as items resembling the moon should not be given on this day. Instead, offer perfume, saffron, vermillion, or red chunari to maintain marital happiness. Prioritize Health

If you feel unwell or have medical conditions, consult a doctor before observing a strict fast. Your health should not be compromised for rituals.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Sargi Tips

Include dry fruits, nuts, fruits, and coconut for sustained energy.

Add traditional items like fenia (sweet vermicelli) and mathri.

Avoid oily or heavy foods that may cause discomfort.

Drink plenty of water before sunrise to stay hydrated.

Karwa Chauth is not just a ritualistic fast but a celebration of love, faith, and marital devotion. Following the dos and don’ts ensures a safe and meaningful experience, while observing the puja, Sankalp, and moonrise rituals strengthens the bond between husband and wife. With proper preparation and understanding, first-time participants can enjoy the spiritual and cultural essence of Karwa Chauth 2025.

Also Read:

Karwa Chauth 2025: Sargi Rituals, Traditional Foods, and Significance