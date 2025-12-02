Last Supermoon of 2025: Date, Best Time to Watch, Top Viewing Locations and What to Expect

Skywatchers are in for a spectacular treat as the final supermoon of 2025 illuminates the December sky. This event marks the third and last supermoon in a consecutive series this year, making it one of the most anticipated lunar moments of the season. With its heightened brightness, larger appearance and elevated winter arc, the December supermoon promises a memorable experience for observers across the Northern Hemisphere.
When Is the Final Supermoon of 2025?
The last supermoon of the year reaches its full phase at 8:20 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Although the exact moment occurs during daylight for much of North America, the moon will still appear full for several nights.
Best Viewing Time
The most striking view will be on Friday evening, December 5, when the almost-full supermoon rises shortly after sunset, casting a bright glow above the eastern horizon.
Why This December Supermoon Is Special
A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee—the point in its elliptical orbit where it comes closest to Earth. This proximity can make the moon appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than the faintest full moon of the year, according to NASA.
Key Highlights of the December 2025 Supermoon
The moon will be just 221,965 miles (357,218 km) from Earth.
It is the second closest full moon of 2025.
Full illumination occurs only 12 hours after perigee, intensifying its size and brightness.
The cold winter moon will travel higher across the sky due to the sun’s low seasonal position ahead of the winter solstice.
The Moon Illusion: Why It Looks Bigger Near the Horizon
Whether it is a supermoon or not, the moon often appears larger when rising close to the horizon. This optical phenomenon—known as the moon illusion—is a psychological effect amplified by nearby landscape elements such as trees and buildings. Scientists continue to study why this happens, but the December supermoon will make it more visually prominent.
Best Places to Watch the December Supermoon
For the most dramatic view, choose locations with an unobstructed eastern horizon. Ideal spots include:
Open fields
Hilltops
Coastlines
Wide flat landscapes
Example Viewing Times
New York:
Sunset: 4:29 p.m. EST
Moonrise: 4:56 p.m. EST
Los Angeles:
Sunset: 4:43 p.m. PST
Moonrise: 5:27 p.m. PST
Using a moonrise calculator will give precise timings based on your location.
Do You Need Special Equipment?
No telescope or binoculars are required. The supermoon can be viewed with the naked eye in clear skies, although subtle differences in brightness and size may be harder to detect without side-by-side comparison.
Will Tides Be Higher During the Supermoon?
Because the moon is closer to Earth, tides may be slightly higher than usual, but the change is generally minimal and not easily noticeable.
A Look Back at the 2025 Lunar Calendar
The year 2025 featured:
12 full moons, including three supermoons
Two total lunar eclipses, producing dramatic blood moons in March and September
The next full moon after the December supermoon will be the Wolf Moon, rising on January 3, 2026. It will also be a supermoon, continuing an impressive sequence into the new year.
The last supermoon of 2025 offers a perfect opportunity for both casual observers and astronomy enthusiasts to enjoy one of the brightest lunar displays of the year. Clear skies, open horizons and a little planning are all you need to witness this beautiful celestial event.
